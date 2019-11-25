WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will recognize Gerald Smith and Fran Ricketts as its 2020 Community Stars at the foundation’s annual awards dinner Jan. 9 at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club near Front Royal.
Smith is the president of Valley Proteins Inc. in Winchester, which has grown to become North America’s largest privately owned recycler of animal by-products and waste cooking oils. He will be honored for his philanthropic support of numerous nonprofit agencies in the region.
Ricketts, who died in July, will receive posthumous recognition for her more than 40 years of service as president of the nonprofit Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) in Winchester.
Established in 2001, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is a tax-exempt organization that enables donors in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties to create charitable funds that address a wide range of needs and interests. Today, the foundation oversees 116 funds with total investments exceeding $5.9 million, and has returned more than $1.5 million to the local community in the form of grants, scholarships and pass-through funds.
For more information about the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, visit cfnsv.org. To purchase tickets for the 2020 Community Stars event, call 540-869-6776.
