WINCHESTER — The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope is nothing if not ambitious.
What began in July 2021 as a simple kickball tournament to memorialize a Winchester murder victim has grown into a full-blown community event complete with food, crafts, giveaways and family activities.
"It's gonna be the biggest one yet," said Crystal Pruitt, founder of the nonprofit that bears her brother's name.
Kevin Riley was just 29 years old when he was shot to death on Oct. 28, 2020, in a Winchester parking lot. In his memory, Pruitt created the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope to campaign against violence and advocate for the underprivileged children of Winchester.
The first Kevin Riley Memorial Kickball Tournament and Community Day was held two years ago in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park. About 350 people came out to watch the games, participate in a silent auction and support the foundation.
Last year, Pruitt decided to expand the event by adding a craft fair and a children's area with free games, a magician, face painting, balloons, giveaways and more.
On Sunday, the third annual Kevin Riley Memorial Kickball Tournament and Community Day will feature all those things and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area near the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park.
"We have something for everyone of all ages," Pruitt said on Monday, noting that admission will be free and there will be no charge for the majority of activities. However, attendees may want to bring their wallets so they can get snacks from one of three food trucks, buy tickets for a barrel train ride and peruse a wide assortment of handmade crafts for sale.
Younger attendees will no doubt be drawn to the carnival games, all of which can be played for free and offer prizes for participants.
"Families that can't afford Apple Blossom or the local county fairs can come out, play some games and not have to spend a dime," Pruitt said.
Other kid-friendly activities to be offered at no charge on Sunday include face painting, temporary tattoos, up-close magic by Kevin Owens, football drills with members of the semi-pro Northern Virginia Mustangs team, a video game trailer featuring a laser light show and special appearances throughout the day from popular children's characters including Mario, Luigi, the Paw Patrol and a mermaid named Eureka.
Additionally, McGruff the Crime Dog will be in attendance, the Winchester Police Department will be giving away free gun safety locks and Winchester's Volunteers in Policing will offer parents a copy of their children's fingerprints at no cost.
The Memorial Kickball Tournament and Community Day will also feature an axe-throwing trailer, a speed-walking contest, a martial arts demonstration, music provided by a DJ and, of course, kickball tournaments for adults and children.
Pruitt said there are no more slots available for adults who had hoped to compete, but kids can sign up onsite to play kickball games with children of their same age. There is a $5 fee for the kids' games and participants must register at least 30 minutes in advance.
There is so much scheduled for Sunday's Kevin Riley Memorial Kickball Tournament and Craft Show that Pruitt encourages attendees to visit her foundation's Facebook page (facebook.com/krfoundationofhope) to find out when and where specific activities will take place.
"When I say we have something for everyone, there is literally something for everyone," she said. "You're gonna want to bring a chair and hang out."
Pruitt said she never dreamed the event she started two years ago would grow and expand as much as it has, but she's happy that more people are coming out to have fun and learn about the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope's mission.
"It's like a runaway train," she said, "but in the name of bringing awareness to violence, let the train run."
To learn more about the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope and this Sunday's third annual Memorial Kickball Tournament and Community Day, visit kevinrileyfoundation.org.
