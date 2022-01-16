Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Low 28F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Low 28F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.