A four-legged furry friend named after a country-music singer is a social media sensation that also helps out with search and rescue operations.
Merle Haggard, a German wirehaired pointer, is a member of the Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department alongside his handler Amanda Cubbage.
“When his litter was born, the breeder assigned singer names to each of the puppies, and I was blessed to get the ole country boy Merle Haggard,” Cubbage said in an email. “So I didn’t get to pick his name, but I love it and it fits him very well."
Merle Haggard recently won second place in Kidde’s Fire Service Dog of the Year, a national social media voting contest. A photo of the dog in front of a Fort Valley Fire Department fire engine received 6,582 votes, with 20,817 people voting in the competition, according to Sharon Cooksey, fire safety educator with Kidde.
Kidde, a manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and safety accessories, used the contest to raise awareness that pets are susceptible to the dangers of smoke, fire and carbon monoxide, according to a news release announcing the contest results.
Born in North Carolina six years ago, Merle Haggard joined the department at the beginning of the year. Cubbage, 31, is a fourth-generation firefighter who has been with the department for nearly 16 years, she said.
Cubbage’s full-time job is with the U.S. Air Force police. She is currently deployed in the Middle East and is expected to return in the spring. Meanwhile, Merle Haggard is staying with her husband and two other dogs in Virginia.
Five years ago, Cubbage lost her Rottweiler, Guinness, while stationed overseas, and she didn’t want to return stateside without having a dog.
She searched a few breeder websites and found Merle Haggard, she said in an email.
“Merle Haggard is always with me,” Cubbage said. “He is my 3-foot-tall shadow. He goes to every fire station meeting with me and our town’s Country Store. He's the first person they ask about when I go in. [His] breed is jokingly called Velcro dogs because they are always attached to their handlers.
Dogs can cover areas faster than humans, at an average of 3 miles per hour, Cubbage said. They can work their way into thicker brush and vegetation as well as tighter spaces. They are able to get into collapsed buildings, work natural disaster areas and detect people sometimes buried 6 to 8 feet under rubble.
“Well-trained SaR K9s can cover the same area as 50 human searchers,” Cubbage said. “With their enhanced senses of sight, sound, and smell they are able to cover far larger area and accurately negate areas that there are no missing subjects.”
K9s can be used to track people and to detect narcotics, arson and explosives.
Some departments also employ therapy dogs, taking them to fire stations after responders return from stressful situations, Cubbage said.
Merle Haggard is a scent-trailing dog. ”This is mostly what you see in the cartoons and movies where they take a shirt and have the K9s smell it, then find the missing person,” Cubbage said.
Merle Haggard can climb ladders and chain link fences. He can also be placed in a special harness that allows crews to raise and lower him into and out of helicopters, Cubbage said. Merle Haggard also has also been trained to ride on four-wheelers and side-by-side vehicles.
“Merle Haggard and I use everything as a training opportunity,” Cubbage stated.
Cubbage also gets training every few years that gives her more advanced skills in K9 CPR, starting intravenous treatment and treating K9 trauma injuries, Cubbage said. The two train a minimum of 16 hours a month.
Merle Haggard is certified through both the International Police Working Dog Association and American Mantrailing, Police & Working Dog Association, Cubbage said. Merle Haggard has to go through recertification every two years in which a master trainer evaluates them as a team through several tasks, from obedience to finding missing subjects.
Cubbage and Merle Haggard are certified as a single unit, meaning no other members of the department are able to use Merle for anything, Cubbage said.
Chief Ray Waldron said that although the two haven't been used for a call in Fort Valley since there hasn't been a need yet, Merle Haggard has been called to Stafford County for searches and is available to the Fort Valley department if the need arises.
Merle Haggard does act as a good ambassador for the department by going out and helping first responders in other jurisdictions, Waldron said.
"That's a good thing," he said.
It was Cubbage's idea to add Merle Haggard to the department, and Waldron was on board, he said
The work they perform together is a privilege, Cubbage said.
“Merle Haggard is very keen on when dispatch calls my cell phone notifying us of a call,” Cubbage stated. “As he knows that specific ring tone means he gets to go to work and do what he loves. He will beat me to the car and bounce and bark until he gets into his kennel. The same goes for when the fire siren goes off at the station.”
