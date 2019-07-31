BLUEMONT — A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the 2017 robbery and murder of a Clarke County man.
William Todd Anderson was beaten to death in his home at 19414 Blue Ridge Mountain Road on March 27, 2017. Olivia Pitcock, who was living there at the time, previously said that three masked gunmen broke into the house, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by Sgt. Patricia Putnam of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. Pitcock said the assailants duct taped her and Anderson to chairs, and they hit him in the head with an assault rifle and stole drugs and money. She also said Anderson had used cocaine and heroin that night.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Michael Ivory Curry, 32, of the 300 block of Summit Point Road in Summit Point, W.Va., has been charged with murder, three counts of felony robbery, two counts of abduction, two counts of armed burglary and four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Curry is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. According to the sheriff’s office news release, law enforcement “received information” that Curry was staying at the Econo Lodge Hotel on Martinsburg Pike in Frederick County.
“Working with the United States Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Sergeant Patricia Putnam obtained enough information to obtain a search warrant for the room Curry was occupying,” the release states. “Once the search warrant was obtained, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T executed the search warrant. Curry was located inside the room and taken into custody.”
Curry is the fourth person arrested in the case and the third to be charged with murder. William Edward Freeman, 26, of the 100 block of Cameron Street in Berryville, and Blake Anthony Munk, 32, of the 900 block of Oakleigh Beach Road in Baltimore, are both charged with murder, three counts each of felony robbery, two counts each of abduction and armed burglary, and four counts each of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
William Scott Smallwood, 43, of the 100 block of Sheets Lane in Clarke County, is charged with three counts of felony robbery and two counts of armed burglary.
Freeman and Smallwood were arrested in March. Munk was imprisoned for two years at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, Md., on charges unrelated to the murder. He was transferred to Virginia on July 9.
Freeman is next due in Clarke County Circuit Court for a hearing on Nov. 4. Munk is scheduled for a jury trial on Feb. 3. Smallwood is scheduled for a plea on Oct. 21. Curry is scheduled for an arraignment on Aug. 12.
Law enforcement and prosecution have declined to comment on why Smallwood was not charged with murder, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.
“The investigation is actively still going,” Chief Deputy Travis Sumption said on Tuesday. “We’ll be investigating until we get convictions.”
The news release states that “additional arrests may be forthcoming.”
According to a separate affidavit written by Pitcock, a jailhouse informant told police that Curry said he took part in the robbery. Curry said Anderson refused to give the combination to a safe in his home that held drugs and money, and Curry became angry with him. “Curry said that he then ‘stomped’ the guy in the head several times, but he thought he was breathing when they left,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit was released in Frederick County Circuit Court about two years ago, but Sumption previously told the Star that the informant’s statement wasn’t enough probable cause to arrest Curry.
The 48-year-old Anderson was a master electrician and father to an adult daughter. Pam Anderson, William Anderson’s ex-wife, has described him as a loving father and generous individual who gave discounts to customers in Bluemont. She said he had been in rehabilitation several times to try to end his drug addiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.