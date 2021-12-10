Nine years ago, Jack Russell took the day off to drive to Rock Harbor Golf Club near Winchester from McLean to play in a golf tournament. After four holes, the tournament was rained out. Since he had taken a vacation day from his job as a financial services executive, he decided to go to Cracker Barrel for breakfast and then do some sightseeing in the Shenandoah Valley.

At the restaurant, he purchased a copy of The Winchester Star. And that’s when he met Susie the beagle. Susie’s hard luck story was featured on the front page of the paper, Russell's wife, Susan, wrote in a recent email to the newspaper. Susie was the lone survivor in a difficult animal abuse case. Russell drove to the Winchester SPCA after breakfast to say hello to Susie, take her toy, and make a small donation.

"Susie was in a lot of pain and her plight touched my husband," Susan Russell continued in her email. "He did not make a small donation; he paid several thousand dollars for her entire surgery. Susie recovered fully and later in the summer of 2012, we attended a fundraiser at Sweet Frog in Winchester in her honor."

Russell never forgot Susie, who was his first rescue connection. He set up a fund (The Lucky Jack Fund) and over the next five years helped pay the medical bills of dozens and dozens of shelter dogs. When he had vacation time, he did volunteer work for Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, and rescue dog transport for Raintree Jacks in Cassatt, South Carolina.

Fast forward to 2017. "My husband, very healthy at the time, was suddenly hit with cardiac arrhythmia. His heart stopped several times; four heart surgical procedures and significant blood clot complications followed. It ended his career. The surgeon said, 'find a way to relax or you will perish,'" Susan Wrote wrote.

"The animal kingdom decided to return the good karma. My husband began to do small cardiac rehab walks (fifty steps at first) daily. From day one, he was joined by an old friend — an old red fox that Jack saved as an orphaned pup. After years, the fox returned to help him. I’d like to think that Susie was there in spirit to help, too."

Russell turned that experience into "Fox World," a book about his walks with the fox that covered over 500 miles in one year.

He will be signing copies of the book at Winchester Book Gallery from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11. For more on the book, visit www.foxworldnow.com.