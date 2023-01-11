Frame job

Robb Echols of Winchester is framed by his step ladder as he paints the new front door he installed at The Natural Mane Salon and Spa on West Main Street in downtown Berryville Tuesday. Echols works for Wright Worx Construction Company in Stephens City.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

