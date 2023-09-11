Originally from New York, retired power plant technician and Vietnam veteran Frank Funes moved to the Frederick County area six years ago with the goal of embracing his retirement.
Now, Funes is on the ballot for the Frederick County School Board’s Gainesboro District seat this November, campaigning under the slogan “education, not indoctrination.”
“I’m just hoping to get along with everyone and accomplish the goals which I feel are necessary,” he said. “This is the time to do it. I didn’t think I was going to be doing this after retiring. Because I came down here to ride my motorcycle and enjoy life in general, but I felt that things need to be done.”
Funes is a Frederick County Public Schools parent. His son attends James Wood High School.
He said he sees a need for schools to return to educational foundations rather than focusing on social issues.
“I think a conservative viewpoint is needed. We seem to be deviating from the norm, and we seem to be making the learning process a little too complicated by infringing on parental rights. The school [system] needs to focus on the education, and include parents in on decision making,” he said.
Funes said he wants to see more of a focus on reading, writing, math and civics in Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS).
“We need to give them the basics so that they can function,” he said. “We need to really, you know, being from a military background, I’m a patriot. And you need to have the basic learning to appreciate how great this country is.”
Funes previously worked as an FCPS bus driver, and said the experience was beautiful and reminded him that children are our future. However, he also noted that it can be complicated when you’re trying to operate a large vehicle with small children in the back.
“It would be really advantageous, I know it’s impossible, but to have an aide in the bus, you know? I mean, we have a shortage of teachers, so they can’t get the aides. But there’s so much to be done, and the practicality of it is the main thing, but in talking to the bus drivers, they’re tired. Some of them are working extraordinary hours ... you know, different jobs that they need to do in addition to just regular routing. So, they need better benefits. The medical benefits are horrible. ... Everybody needs a little more money. But for what they do, they deserve more,” he said.
Recruiting, retaining and supporting teachers is another issue Funes said he supports, especially with his daughter being a high school teacher in New York.
“I feel that they need to focus on the educational factor,” he said. “The social issues are not the priority. Teachers are few and far between, you know, just like any other industry, really. We need to attract good teachers, and teachers that have the students in mind, where they are going to focus on the basic education.”
Funes said accommodating Frederick County’s growing student population is another issue he’d hope to help tackle if elected on Nov. 7.
“An easy fix is to add another high school,” he said. “But money is a big factor, and how we’re utilizing the money on the schools that we have ... the priorities should be on classrooms. So all the factors have to be looked at before you can actually add another school.”
As a retired tradesman, Funes also said he hopes to see more career and technical education incorporated into FCPS curriculum.
“European countries, they incorporate trades with the school, and that’s a plus. So my son, for instance ... he’s going into the trades. That’s what he’s decided to do. So he’s going to go into the Union trade school, which I’m from because I was an engineer at the power plant. So it’s kind of like a family tradition,” he said. “That’s a big aspect, you know, whatever we possibly can do to augment the education for the kids so that they’re prepared to be successful, patriotic individuals in our country, because this is a beautiful country.”
Christie Jett is also running for the Gainesboro seat this November. The at-large, Back Creek District and Opequon District seats are also on the ballot.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
