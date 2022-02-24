WINCHESTER — Frederick County has joined a list of localities across the nation looking for ways to keep residents' personal property tax bills manageable as the values of cars and trucks climb at an alarming pace.
During a budget work session on Wednesday evening, county Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher said if action isn't taken soon, most vehicle owners in the county will be paying significantly higher personal property tax bills this year. That's because personal property taxes are based on a vehicle's value, and most vehicles up to 10 years old have risen in value significantly over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems, material shortages and increased consumer demand.
According to Car and Driver magazine, the average price of a new car in the United States in December was $47,077, up from $38,292 in December 2018. The average price of a used vehicle in December was $27,500, up from approximately $21,000 three years earlier.
"Different localities are attacking this in different ways," Thatcher told the supervisors.
For example, Winchester earlier this month changed its valuation method from "clean trade" to "average trade." A clean trade value is what a car dealer would pay for a trade-in that is in excellent condition, while an average trade value is what a dealer would pay for a trade-in that is in good condition. Both methods were created by the national data analytics firm J.D. Power.
Thatcher said the county uses the clean trade valuation method. With the current personal property tax rate of $4.86 per each $100 of a vehicle's assessed value, bills based on the clean trade method would bring in 20% more in tax revenues this year compared to last year.
Thatcher said he has no desire to change to another valuation method, so he suggested lowering the personal property tax rate at least temporarily. Doing so could be tricky, though, because every penny taken away from the $4.86 rate would equate to an annual loss of $130,000 in tax revenues. Also, in accordance with state law, the county's building and equipment tax rate must be the same as the personal property tax rate, so revenues from that tax would decrease as well.
If the county wants to collect the same amount of personal property tax revenues this year as it did last year, the rate would have to be lowered to approximately $3.65.
"I think that's the simplest way to go," Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber said.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn said that may be too drastic of a cut: "If you drop it by a dollar, then you're talking $13 million [in uncollected revenues]."
"If that's the case," Frederick County Treasurer C. William Orndoff Jr. said, "I guess the rest of the budget process is pretty short-lived."
The supervisors took no action on Wednesday, but are expected to address the personal property tax situation in the coming weeks as they create the county's budget for fiscal year 2023. The board will have two more work sessions to discuss the budget before county Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler presents it with a draft spending plan in March.
Fiscal year 2023 begins on July 1.
Also at Wednesday's work session and business meeting, the Board of Supervisors:
- Unanimously agreed to file litigation against Summit Community Bank in an effort to recover up to $71 million in penalty funds allegedly owed by Freedom Investment Group LLC of Virginia for its failure to construct Marion Drive and install infrastructure for The Farms at Frog Hollow subdivision.
- Unanimously agreed to adjust two county voting precincts to align with the state's recently updated legislative districts. In the Back Creek District, 120 residents will be shifted from the Cedar Creek Precinct to the Kernstown Precinct, and in the Red Bud District, 579 people will be shifted from the Carpers Valley Precinct to the newly created Sulphur Spring Precinct.
- Unanimously approved the use of 261-263 Sunnyside Plaza Drive, in the Sunnyside Plaza shopping center, as a polling place for the county's Central Absentee Precinct.
- Voted 6-1 to approve an update to the county's zoning ordinance that prohibits inoperable trailers from being stored outside in public view. Graber opposed the measure.
- Unanimously approved a request to provide water and sewer service to a 2-acre property at 1930 Front Royal Pike, which is just outside of Frederick Water's coverage area.
- Unanimously agreed to allow county staff to schedule a public hearing on an updated Capital Improvements Plan.
- Unanimously approved allocations of $702,667 to the Winchester Regional Airport Authority for aviation fuel and grant-matching funds, $380,000 to the Frederick County Public Works Department to seal a water leak in a lake at Shawneeland and $42,350 to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office for repairs, vehicle replacement and a new building at its impound lot.
- Unanimously approved the appointment of Monica Williams to a four-year term on the Handley Regional Library Board, ending Feb. 23, 2026.
- Voted 6-1 to approve the appointment of Jimmy Smith to an unexpired four-year term on the Handley Regional Library Board, which ends on Nov. 30. Graber opposed the appointment.
Attending Wednesday night's meeting and work session in the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn, Shawn Graber, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Doug McCarthy and Josh Ludwig.
