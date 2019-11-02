Name: Shawn Graber
Running for: Frederick County Board of Supervisors, Back Creek District
Political Affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Served 20 years in the delivery of Fire, Emergency Medical, and Emergency Management Services.
Education: Did not provide.
What makes me the best candidate?: My lifelong observance of strong conservative principles is reinforced by a few simple rules: Show respect for others’ time and talents, live beneath your financial means to assist in helping others and pay your bills.
Good leaders don’t just talk about necessary changes, they also lead by example and, if something doesn’t make economic or common sense, I won’t do it.
If elected, my goals include the nurturing of economic development to increase our tax base to avoid future tax increases, reduce debt and create additional well-paying jobs.
These policies would protect the lifestyle we’ve all grown to cherish in Frederick County, plus help our young families and fixed income population to keep more of their hard-earned income.
Salary/length of term: $9,000 annually/four years
