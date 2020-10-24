Name: David Stegmaier
Running for: Frederick County Board of Supervisors from the Shawnee Magisterial District
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: Director of Community Outreach for Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (2015 -2019); Director of Community Outreach for Congressman Frank Wolf (2011-2015); Board of Directors of Highland Food Pantry (2012-2020); Board of Directors of Shenandoah Valley Community Residences (2014-2020); Public Policy Committee of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber (2013-2020); Prevention Committee, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition (2019-2020); Mentor, Frederick County Bright Futures Program (2016-2018).
Education: Juris Doctor, William S. Richardson School of Law; BA/Secondary Teaching Certificate in Social Science, Rhode Island College; BA/Political Science, Earlham College
Age: 72
Campaign Platform: To Protect Public Safety, our History and our Culture by:
a). Strengthening our Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue Departments and opposing Democrat attempts to defund law enforcement;
b). Maintaining school resource officers in every school;
c). Maintaining 2nd Amendment sanctuary status and opposing Democrat attempts to weaken our right to defend ourselves;
d). Replacing our Public Safety Radio System;
e). Being fully prepared for future epidemics;
f). Protecting our adolescents by strongly opposing the legalization of highly potent recreational marijuana;
g). Protecting and enhancing our Civil War battlefields, monuments and museums;
f). Strengthening and proliferating high school apprenticeship opportunities;
g). Improving traffic safety and reducing traffic congestion;
h). Opposing Democrat attempts to establish collective bargaining agreements with county employees.
Campaign website: Check in with Dave Stegmaier on Facebook.
(2) comments
Recovery from the destruction of Kaine, McAuliffe and Northam will be difficult but with Stegmeier, it'll be easier. Virginia's path to success is clearly laid out in the Constitution and votes for socialist-democrats steer the state away from free enterprise and prosperity. Northam already has taken another big step toward socialism and following his lead will lead to unnecessary and violent confrontation.
A vote for Stegmeier is a step in the wrong direction for the county. We need to look forward to the future, not to fortifying ourselves against it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.