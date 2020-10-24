Name: Richard Kennedy
Running for: Seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors representing Shawnee District (special election to fill an unexpired term)
Political affiliation: Democratic
Political/professional experience: No political experience. Career in senior-level business and financial experience across industries such as banking, transportation, manufacturing, computers, staffing and non-profits over 40 years. Former CEO, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber creating relationships with leaders in business, education, government, and non-profits. Currently Interim CEO, Blue Ridge Hospice, guiding a highly-respected healthcare organization.
Education: MBA Business Administration, University of Phoenix and B.S. Business Administration, Grand Canyon University
Age: 69
Campaign platform: My vision for Frederick County is a community where every person has a voice in the planning of our future. We can be a part of the strategic growth of the region in areas such as higher-paying job opportunities, county-wide broadband connectivity, high-quality education, improved transportation in roads and mass transit. We are currently experiencing dramatic change to our daily lives due to COVID-10 virus, but together we can plan for growth and recovery to re-build our community for our children’s future.
Campaign website: Kennedy4shawnee.com
KENNEDY WRONG FOR SHAWNEE
