The Frederick County Commissioner of Revenue's Office has been accredited for the fifth consecutive year.
Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher announced the reaccreditation for 2023 in an email to his staff that included a letter from the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia denoting the reaccreditation.
"I give credit for this achievement to you. You strive each day to continuously improve our service to taxpayers in Frederick County, VA," Thatcher wrote in the email.
The office first became accredited in 2019 under the leadership of former Commissioner of the Revenue Ellen Murphy.
Thatcher, whose four-year term expires at the year's end, has announced he is seeking reelection. He has campaigned on the Frederick First platform, a slate of candidates who are running as independents in November's election.
