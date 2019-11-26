The Frederick County 4-H Achievement Program was held on Nov. 10 at Fox Meadow Barn at Cloverdale Farm.
The 2020 4-H Yearbook was dedicated to Jim & Margaret Douglas in memoriam.
Friends of 4-H Award was presented to Winchester/Frederick County Conservation Club, Stoney Ridge Fencing, LLC, Round Hill Ruritan and Gods Country.
Robert Sutphin, Jackie Venskoske, Tom Cutright and Dr. Trevor Collins received the 4-H Helping Hands Award.
The Apples ‘n’ Bits Horse & Service 4-H Club was recognized as the Club of the Year.
Recipients of the Outstanding Junior 4-H Member Award were Emma Lloyd and Kadiance Messick
The recipient of the Outstanding Senior 4-H Member Award was Kimberly Laue.
Outstanding 1st Year Member Award was received by Ethan Ferris.
Ethan Ferris and Emma Lloyd were recipients of the Outstanding Junior Resume/Portfolio Award
The 4-H Mentorship Award recipiens was Rachel Clark
Hannah McDonald received the Outstanding 4-H Leader Award.
Patrick Philbin was inducted into the Honor Club
Cinthy Harner, Hannah McDonald and Bob Meadows were recognized with the 5 Year Volunteer Service Award.
Kathleen Frank was recognized with the 10 Year Volunteer Service Award.
15 Years of Service Award went to Rose McDonald and Scott Whitacre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.