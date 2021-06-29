WINCHESTER — Frederick County is still facing hurdles in financing the long-awaited Renaissance Drive extension in Kernstown.
For years, the county has sought to extend Renaissance Drive west of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), but funding challenges have caused numerous setbacks. The project aims to provide an alternate access point to Valley Pike and reduce congestion in the Kernstown area. It involves building a two-lane road from the existing intersection of Renaissance and Prosperity drives while extending Renaissance Drive west across the CSX railroad tracks to Shady Elm Road.
The county wanted to use open-cut excavation last year to install drainage pipes to prevent flooding on the extended road, but Assistant County Planning Director John Bishop said CSX would not allow open-cut excavation.
Bishop explained during a Monday morning Transportation Committee meeting that, based on conversations with CSX, the extension's estimated cost is around $4.47 million. The county is about $800,000 short. Much of the funding for the project has already been provided through proffers offered by developers and Virginia Department of Transportation revenue-sharing funds.
Bishop said there is still some information he must verify with CSX, but he plans to present the committee ideas on how to bridge the shortfall and discuss different funding options. He told the committee there is no need to enter "panic mode," as the county was expecting a shortfall, but he wants to have a frank conversation about challenges facing the extension.
Also at the meeting, Bishop said VDOT expressed interest in financing a proposed $6.9 million northbound ramp realignment at exit 317 off Interstate 81, which would realign the ramp to Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) at its intersection with Redbud Road.
Bishop noted VDOT will only do this if the county advances a project to realign Redbud Road from its current location through development land in the vicinity of Martinsburg Pike and Snowden Bridge Boulevard. He said the county would need to invest $1.75 million in the Redbud realignment and the state would match and invest $3.75 million.
Bishop said VDOT’s offer would save the county quite a bit of money, as it would only spend $1.75 million to move forward a project with a $12 million to $13 million cost.
In other business, committee members said they would like to have a transportation forum this fall since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it in 2020. The county typically hosts the forum to give people a chance to learn about regional transportation projects and discuss them with officials.
“I think it’s very beneficial to have our VDOT representatives here and have that interaction,” Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter said. “Our citizens need to have that interaction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.