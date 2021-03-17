WINCHESTER — Frederick County Administrator Kris Tierney announced Tuesday that he plans to retire July 1.
“It’s something that I certainly view with mixed emotions,” Tierney said. “I’ve been here a long time and worked with a lot of people, some of them for that whole time. So I'm certainly going to miss some of the people. I’m very grateful to have been able to stay here. My kids were born here and grew up here. My wife and I plan to continue to reside here. This is really our home. So it’s kind of a bittersweet thing.”
Tierney has been a county employee for more than three decades. He was hired as zoning administrator in 1988 before becoming deputy planning director and then deputy county administrator. In 2017, he was named county administrator when he was 58.
“I kind of grew up here professionally in Frederick County,” Tierney said. “I’m just very proud of the fact I was able to stay here and advance throughout the years. I hopefully have left some sort of positive mark on the community.”
He said retirement was something he had been contemplating.
“It was really just a desire to travel and do some other things,” Tierney said. “My wife is retired and my children are now old enough and out on their own. So it’s something we’ve talked about for awhile. We wanted to do it while we were still able.”
A news release from the county about Tierney's pending retirement cited some of the initiatives he was proud to be involved with, including:
- Drafting the county's Rural Preservation subdivision regulations
- Working with others to initiate dialogue, and then drafting the documents that created the county's Conservation Easement Authority and program
- Facilitating the public engagement process and directing the preparation of the county's battlefield protection plans
- Securing numerous Battlefield Protection Program and Land and Water Conservation grants to assist with the purchase of portions of the Cedar Creek, Kernstown and Third Winchester Civil War battlefields
- Serving as a founding member of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield National Historic District Commission, where he chaired the Planning Committee that developed the Management Plan for the Historic District and later receiving a second appointment from the Secretary of the Interior to serve on the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historic Park Advisory Commission
- Coordinating the creation of the Lake Holiday Sanitary District and securing bond financing through the Virginia Resource Authority to fund reconstruction of the Lake Holiday dam spillway.
Tierney said in the release that the county government “is blessed to have had an array of committed and competent elected officials, department heads and frontline staff who take pride in their work and serving their community. I'm proud to have been associated with this organization and the individuals, both past and present, who enable it to run smoothly."
In a letter to the Board of Supervisors, Tierney said he was informing them of his retirement "with mixed emotions."
The supervisors will soon begin a search for Tierney’s successor. Information about the search "will be made available once decisions are made," according to the release.
Tierney said he let the supervisors know he is willing to assist in finding his successor, if they want his guidance.
Tierney's current salary is $203,531.31.
(3) comments
This is good news. Part of the problem in this county, not part of the solution. Now let's hire a good administrator to better run this county. One that won't pander to FCPS.
Scott, why do you and your ilk have so much hatred for the public schools? Do you prefer ignorant citizens? We will NOT go back to the ‘good old days’. You should move to Page county. They appreciate ignorance.
Billbo, why are you so discriminatory towards Page County? You certainly prove that people who think that they are educated, can certainly be ignorant. Shame on you!!
