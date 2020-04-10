WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 Wednesday night to adopt a $465.62 million budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells, Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn and interim Shawnee Supervisor Gene Fisher voted in favor of the budget. Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber and Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy voted against it.
The approved budget does not call for a real estate tax increase. Instead, it keeps the property tax rate at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. A 5-cent tax increase had been considered to generate an additional $5.5 million in revenue for the county, but the supervisors decided against it given the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the economy.
The two largest components of the budget are the county’s general operating fund — $201,038,131 — and the school operating fund — $181,760,421. The general operating fund is an increase from the current $197.5 million. The school division’s operating fund is an increase from the current $175.98 million, but less than the $189.8 million requested by Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine.
Since there is an overlap among the various funds within the county budget, the actual amount of money to be spent in the upcoming fiscal year is $348,968,007 — up $5,459,333 from the $343,508,674 being spent in FY20.
The county’s approved spending plan does not give county employees a 2% merit/Cost of Living Adjustment pay increase. The $1 million that would have gone toward salary increases will instead be used to fund new positions the county considers vital. These include six firefighters, a School Resource Officer (SRO) for the new Jordan Springs Elementary School that’s slated to open in August, a Department of Social Services benefits manager, an environmental inspector, an information technology (IT) deputy director and a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator.
Although he ultimately voted in favor of the budget, Dunn said he had concerns about increasing it because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could result in the county not getting the additional $4.7 million in local revenue that’s projected in FY21. The county intends to split this revenue with the school division 57/43, as it has historically done, with $2 million being set aside for the county’s general fund and $2.7 million going to the school division.
Graber agreed with Dunn.
“I would concur with Supervisor Dunn’s comments simply because we are in such uncharted territory, and I believe that instead of having to come back and possibly cut positions or cut other things if we move forward with the spending of this $4.7 million that we take a prudent approach, see if the funds are there,” Graber said.
McCarthy concurred, saying, “It doesn’t make sense to appropriate money that very likely may not materialize.” He said he supports not raising taxes, but not the budget itself.
Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter said the budget is “a guide” and that changes could be made later in the year regarding the hiring of new positions if the money is not available. She said it’s important to give the county’s Finance Department something to work with.
Wells said he believes the board is “doing the right thing” with its budget, and he hopes that once the pandemic is over that the county doesn’t continue to put off funding important needs.
Fisher said that although the supervisors can’t tell the School Board how to spend the money it receives, he hopes funds will be used to open Jordan Springs Elementary. The $27 million school is under construction on Flyfoot Drive in Stephenson. School officials have said that an additional $2.8 million is needed in the division’s operating fund to fill 40 positions at the new school, as well as cover the cost of utilities, materials and supplies. Fisher said the supervisors have provided the school division enough money to open the school.
“I have faith they wouldn’t waste the investment and that they will open that elementary school,” Fisher said. “I just want to go on the record that I certainly hope they don’t put those monies into something else, that they will open that school. I can’t control it, but I’m just letting my opinion be known.”
The budget resolution adopted by the board Wednesday night can be viewed at legistarweb-production.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/564775/BudgetResolution2021.pdf.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber. J. Douglas McCarthy and Gene Fisher participated remotely.
