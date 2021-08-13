WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 Wednesday night to adopt a memorandum of understanding [MOU] to allow the county to receive a settlement from a class-action lawsuit filed against America’s opioid manufacturers.
In February 2020, the board voted 4-1 to authorize filing litigation against the manufacturers, distributors and retailers of prescription opioids and other entities involved in marketing such products. In doing so, Frederick County joined thousands of U.S. localities suing national pharmaceutical companies over America’s opioid epidemic. These localities seek to recover damages incurred responding to the opioid crisis, including public safety and social services costs.
The law firm consortium of Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP, Kaufman Canoles LLP and Cicala Law Firm PLLC represented a total of 133 Virginia cities and counties, including Frederick County, in the case against drug manufacturers and distributors Johnson and Johnson, Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo International PLC, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson Corp.
In July, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced that the commonwealth is expected to receive up to $530 million over many years from a proposed $26 billion national settlement agreement.
According to Roderick Williams, Frederick County’s attorney, the MOU adopted Wednesday night provides for the following allocation of proceeds from opioid litigation settlements: 15% to the commonwealth directly, 70% to the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority (which was established by 2021 General Assembly legislation) for further distribution/use in conjunction with the epidemic and 15% directly to the localities. Accomack, Arlington, Chesapeake, Fairfax County, Giles, Isle of Wight, Martinsville, Waynesboro, and Winchester have already approved the MOU.
Each locality will be given a share as determined by a formula based on population and epidemic impacts. For example, Frederick County’s share is 1.277% of the 15% allocation directly to localities. Therefore, the county would receive 0.19155% of all net proceeds earmarked directly for Virginia localities.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber was the only supervisor who didn’t vote in favor of the MOU. In 2020, he was the sole dissenting vote against filing a lawsuit, saying that using drugs is a “personal decision” and that he did not believe suing drug companies was the right way to go about tackling the opioid crisis.
Also on Wednesday night, the board voted:
To put the roughly $5.2 million Renaissance Drive extension out to bid. The proposed extension calls for a two-lane extension of Renaissance Drive west of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), across the CSX railroad tracks, to Shady Elm Road. The extension will provide access from Valley Pike to Shady Elm Road and alleviate traffic congestion on Apple Valley Road.
To authorize the county administrator to enter into a revenue-sharing agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation to help finance a proposed realignment of Redbud Road from its current location through development land in the vicinity of U.S. 11 north and Snowden Bridge Boulevard. The county agreed to spend up to $1,994,073 to advance the project.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn, Shawn Graber, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Doug McCarthy and David Stegmaier.
