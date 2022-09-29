The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted on Wednesday not to impose certain restrictions on short-term rentals leased through Airbnb and Vrbo.
Option B would have required operators to obtain a conditional-use permit if a residence is located without direct access to a state-maintained road, while Option A brings some fresh regulations but was described by operators as having the least impact on their businesses.
The board approved Option A — a win for owners of short-term rentals but a blow to those want more robust regulations on the approximately 80 short-term rentals in the county amid claims they are disruptive to neighborhoods.
Geremey Engle, who owns a cabin he rents in the Back Creek District, said laws are already in place to protect neighbors. He said Option B unfairly discriminates against short-term rentals.
According to Engle's research, short-term rentals bring $35 million into the county each year.
Other short-term rental owners said the supplemental income they earn has kept them afloat financially during turbulent periods in the economy.
Mike and Leslie Schottroffe live on a road where there is a short-term rental operating on about 23 acres. They asked the county to change its ordinance so that all such properties would be required to have direct access and egress to a to state-maintained road.
"You wouldn't believe the dust and the speeding. We're getting sick of the nonsense," Schottroffe said, noting that when the owner purchased the home "he was granted permission to use the driveway as a resident, not to run an STL and bring in total strangers."
Option A states that no more than 10 cars are allowed at a short-term rental.
"Tonight we've heard several parties who live on the same road who are sparring back and forth. This reminds me of something I would see next door at the courthouse where people are presenting evidence. And unless this body wants to sit through hundreds of these examples, I think we have to go with Option A. It's not the part of the government to legislate individual disputes," said Vice Chairman J. Douglas Mccarthy.
It was a marathon of public comment as eight proponents of short-term rentals, including a woman who said a substantial portion of her income comes from cleaning vacation rentals in the area, voiced their opinion.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of Option A.
Robert Wells of the Opequon District was the one supervisor to vote in favor of Option B. The neighborhood sparring that McCarthy alluded took place in Wells' district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.