WINCHESTER — A majority of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night supported a fiscal 2023 budget scenario that would slash county funding of the school division’s operating fund by $22 million, from the advertised $97.5 million to $75.5 million.
Supervisors Josh Ludwig, Shawn Graber, Blaine Dunn and Doug McCarthy voiced support for proceeding with a budget proposal that includes the drastic measure. Chairman Charles DeHaven and supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter and Bob Wells did not. Graber maintained the $22 million cut is not “deep enough.”
The supervisors will vote to adopt the county budget at its meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the County Administration Building.
Frederick County Treasurer William Orndoff cautioned the supervisors that the school division may have already worked on employment contracts for the upcoming fiscal year. He expressed concern that such a massive cut in funding could create hurdles for the school division in hiring new teachers.
“If they don’t have the funds, that’s just going to stagnate that entire process,” Orndoff said.
“To your point, Mr. Treasurer, I don’t really care,” Graber replied. “They had four months to get us the documents,” he continued, referring to a line-item school budget requested by some supervisors. “We have asked, I have asked. At this point, eventually, your patience has to run dry.”
FCPS Superintendent David Sovine told The Star in a Thursday statement that such a drastic cut would have “a devastating and long-lasting impact on our community’s children.” While it would be up to the School Board to determine what cuts would need to be made to address a $22 million reduction, he said it would equate to eliminating 293 teaching positions or a 16% across-the-board salary reduction for all school division employees.
“It is very disappointing to hear some members of the Board of Supervisors continue to feel they do not receive adequate information regarding the school budget and are in support of a historic reduction in funding for the school division,” Sovine said. “A $22 million cut is two times the budget reduction that was required as a result of the Great Recession and would come at a time when the county is projecting increased local tax revenues in excess of $22 million for FY23.”
A perceived lack of budget transparency from the school division has been a source of contention between supervisors and school officials.
At Wednesday’s work session it was Ludwig who suggested a $22 million reduction in school funding due to a “whole lot of questions and uncertainty.” He said if the School Board provides a detailed budget and the supervisors find the school division’s funding requests justified, some or all of the $22 million could be invested in school needs later in the year. If the supervisors do not find the requests justified, the $22 million would likely be reallocated to other county needs, such as transportation.
Graber said he has not received a line-item budget from the school division that shows “where every dollar is going.” He has numerous times expressed concerns about the school division potentially using taxpayer dollars on critical race theory or other similar programs. On Wednesday he reiterated his support for cutting $60 million from the schools.
Wells said that while he understands the “disdain” and “mistrust” some have for the school administration, “also know it’s about the children. I just hope we’re not punishing the kids.”
At a March 30 work session, Dunn questioned why the school division was requesting about $100 million more than it did a decade ago, despite the overall student population increasing only by about 1,000. McCarthy said he would speak with School Board member Brian Hester about the matter.
On Wednesday night, McCarthy said he and Hester had met earlier this week and had a good meeting that “was very frank and candid” and “a step in the right direction.”
McCarthy said Hester told him many of the increases were due to inflation, state mandates, costs associated with building and staffing the new Jordan Springs Elementary School and additional employees. McCarthy said he and Hester would likely continue to meet over the next several weeks to discuss the budget.
Dunn also expressed concern when McCarthy said Hester told him it cost $6.1 million for the school division to operate five preschool classrooms. Both Dunn and Ludwig believe the schools could use that money to fund needed replacement school buses. In 2017, Dunn said he didn’t think funding pre-kindergarten was a “good use of public money.”
“There are parents who have an obligation to take care of their children,” Dunn said at the time. “There are private daycare, private school facilities that are available as options.”
Five years ago Dunn opposed appropriating $502,499 to expand the county’s preschool program, even though the funds were from a Virginia Preschool Initiative-Plus Preschool Grant. He opposed the expansion because he believed the school division would continue the program even after grant money expired.
FCPS spokesman Steve Edwards said in an email that the total cost of the pre-K program in the school division’s FY23 budget proposal is $613,152, which includes four classrooms and a part-time coordinator. Of that, $359,246 is funded by the state, and $253,906 is the required local match.
Explaining the discrepancy between $6.1 million and $613,152, Hester and McCarthy said in separate phone interviews on Thursday that there was a miscommunication during their meeting — the $6.1 million figure also included money for kindergarten and other expenditures.
In his statement, Sovine said it is difficult to determine the impact a $22 million cut would have on federal and state funding because he does not know what programs the School Board may choose to eliminate.
“However, we do know we would lose $3 million in state funding earmarked for teacher salary increases in FY23,” Sovine said. “That funding is only made available to localities who provide the state-supported pay increase, which requires local funds in addition to those provided by the state based upon its funding formula.”
The School Board’s FY23 budget calls for an average 5% pay increase for all staff except administrators, who would receive less than 5%. There’s also a $6,000 base pay differential for special education teachers and behavior specialists, as well as a $3,000 base pay differential for special education instructional assistants, behavior instructional assistants and speech-language pathologists.
“Not being able to provide staff with a well-deserved salary increase at a time when inflation is so prevalent, and they have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, would be very disappointing,” Sovine said. “Over the years, the school division and county government have tried to remain together with regard to salary increases for staff, but that would not be possible under this scenario.”
Sovine continued: “Currently, the county’s proposed budget includes $4.5 million to provide salary increases to their approximately 700 employees on top of the $3,000 bonuses they received last fall. If we are not able to provide a meaningful salary increase, it will negatively impact recruitment and retention efforts, particularly when neighboring divisions like Winchester (7%) and Clarke County (10%) are considering salary increases already in excess of those included in our School Board’s proposed budget.”
