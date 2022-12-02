While local Frederick County elections last month were uneventful — 7 incumbent candidates ran unopposed in two town races — voters will have much more to consider on the ballot next year.
Four seats on both the Board of Supervisors and School Board will be up for grabs on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023.
Elections will be held in three of the county’s six magisterial districts — Opequon, Back Creek and Gainesboro. Voters will also select the at-large seat on the School Board and the chairman’s seat on the Board of Supervisors. Other Frederick County terms expiring at the end of 2023 include those belonging to Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer, Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Hogan, Commissioner of Revenue Seth Thatcher, and Treasurer William Orndorff.
Four of seven supervisors have terms expiring in December of 2023, and four votes are what is needed for a motion to pass on the county’s primary policy-making body.
Members with expiring terms are Chairman At-Large Charles DeHaven, Robert Wells (Opequon), Shawn Graber (Back Creek) and Vice Chairman Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro).
The four terms expiring on the School Board, which oversees the 19-school division, belong to at-large member Brian Hester, Mike Lake (Gainesboro), Bradley Comstock (Opequon) and Chairman Brandon Monk (Back Creek). Members are elected to four-year terms staggered at two-year intervals.
Middletown residents will have a total of 17 races to mull over, while those in the Opequon, Back Creek, and Gainesboro districts will weigh in on 16 contests. Middletown residents will have a busier ballot than other county voters because of two special elections to fill two seats on the Town Council after resignations following last month’s elections.
“Counting House of Delegates and Senate, they’ll have 17 races in Middletown. In the three magisterial districts with elections, they’ll have 16. Otherwise, in the county, they’ll have 10. Quite different from this year,” said Rich Venskoske, the county’s director of elections. “Because of all the local races, it can get heated.”
The race to capture the GOP nomination in Frederick County can give rise to crowded primaries. School Board candidates run as independents, yet the Republican and Democratic parties have the opportunity to endorse candidates and boost campaigns.
Exactly how many of the 2023 races will be contested will become clearer in coming months. Candidates can begin filing to run on Jan. 2, with a June 20 filing deadline.
Venskoske said six individuals have already picked up paperwork, five for the Board of Supervisors and one for School Board.
According to a previous article in The Star, two individuals have indicated plans to run for the Back Creek District seat currently held by Graber on the all-Republican Board of Supervisors. John F. Jewell and Mollie Brannon, both of the Frederick County Planning Commission, told a group at an October event hosted by the Small Business Freedom Alliance that they intended to run in the Back Creek District, according to the article.
In the race for Virginia’s new State Senate District 1, six Shenandoah Valley conservatives have announced their intention to seek the GOP nomination.
The spate of candidates poised to vie for the Republican nomination include Air Force veteran Lance Allen of Frederick County, Strasburg Town Councilman John Massoud, farmer and entrepreneur Robert Hupman of Bentonville, 33rd District House of Delegates representative Dave LaRock and grassroots community leader and Christendom College professor James Bergida of Front Royal. Monk, who was elected to the School Board in 2019, is also seeking the GOP nomination. He previously told The Star he does not intend to seek reelection to the School Board although he remains focused on his chairman duties until his term ends.
Senate District 1 encompasses Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester.
As for the Virginia House of Delegates, candidates for the new District 31 — which includes Clarke County, southeastern Frederick County and the top half of Warren County — will be on the ballot. According to a previous Star article, Warren County Supervisor Delores Oates said she is seeking the GOP nod.
The new District 32, which covers Winchester and northern Frederick County, will also be on the ballot. Del. Bill Wiley (R-Winchester), who currently represents the 29th District, has indicated he intends to run in District 32.
