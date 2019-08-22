WINCHESTER — Winchester's and Frederick County’s Fire and Rescue departments are trying to team up to construct and jointly own a nearly $1 million firefighter-training facility.
The previous Winchester/Frederick County training facility off Woodstock Lane was officially taken out of service as a burn building in 2013. Since 2011, the two fire and rescue departments have been training their firefighters in other counties — including Prince William, Loudoun, Shenandoah and Fairfax.
The two departments want to pull together their resources to build a fire-resistant, two-story steel building so they no longer have to rely on other localities. The cost for design, site work and building construction is close to $1 million.
Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William Garrett says the city plans to invest $270,000 into the building and that the Virginia Department of Fire programs has given an additional $450,000 in grant money to the city for the project.
During Wednesday’s Frederick County Finance Committee meeting, the committee unanimously agreed to recommend that the Board of Supervisors spend $257,000 to cover the county’s share of the expenses. Garrett says that this structure helps both the city and the county be better prepared to save lives.
“There is support on both sides,” Garrett told The Star after the meeting. “And what that speaks to is a continued relationship between the City of Winchester and Frederick County government to ensure that both fire departments are able to be trained in fire suppression capabilities and requirements.”
The new two-story building, which would be constructed by Winchester-based Lantz Construction, would be roughly 2,000 square feet and built on the same property as the previous one-story burn building, at 1716 Woodstock Lane. Fire Facilities is the architect for the building, while Painter Lewis did the site plan, according to Winchester Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief J.D. Orndorff. Construction is expected to start Aug. 30 and wrap up on Jan. 31.
The building will have several advantages over the previous structure. Because the building will be more than one story, it will allow the departments to train for situations that they couldn't do before. For instance, they couldn't practice moving hose lines up and down stairs or attacking fires on an above grade and below grade level. The new building will also have a rappelling tower, allowing multiple drills at the training center at the same time.
The new building will also save time. Right now, on the day of firefighter training, the time lost to travel to other counties can take up to three hours of the day. This is time the fire chiefs' believe could be used for training instead of being on the road.
Scheduling problems also arise and sometimes the buildings are not available — forcing the fire departments to travel farther to another building.
Winchester Fire and Rescue will be the fiscal agent for the new training facility.
