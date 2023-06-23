Frederick County's Esther Boyd Animal Shelter is again at capacity and will begin restricting intake, according to a Thursday Facebook post on a county government page.
The post states that, at this time, animals are being doubled up in kennels and cages as staff reach out to rescue organizations to see if animals can be transferred.
"They're really stretched thin over there. The sheer number of pets puts a strain on staff," said county spokesperson Karen Vacchio.
As of Friday, the shelter — located at 161 Fort Collier Road outside of Winchester — was housing 64 dogs and 106 cats. Because of this, some of the 48 kennels for canines at the shelter are being halved, with a dog on either side, limiting the amount of space for each dog, but allowing for more spots for dogs. The kennels are stressful for many canines, especially when they are crowded.
The shelter has the capacity to hold about 120 cats, although 90 is a more comfortable number for staff, officials said.
Last year on this date in June, the shelter had 30 dogs and 90 cats.
Pet owners are encouraged to have their pets spayed and neutered, the county's Facebook post reminds residents. If residents have a pet at the shelter, they are asked to immediately reclaim that pet or take the appropriate steps to allow the shelter to move forward with rehoming the animal.
For more information about adopting a pet, contact the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter at 540-667-9192, the Winchester SPCA at 540-662-8616 or the Clarke County Animal Shelter at 540-955-5104, or follow them on Facebook.
