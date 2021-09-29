WINCHESTER — Frederick County wants its residents to participate in a survey to help the county win a grant to expand universal fiber broadband.
County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio says the survey, which takes about five minutes to fill out, needs to be completed before Friday.
Frederick County, which is partnering in a regional broadband project with Leesburg-based All Points Broadband Partners LLC, recently applied for a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant to provide high-speed internet to 7,000-plus locations in the county without service, most in the Back Creek, Gainesboro, and Stonewall districts.
Because state broadband grants are only available in “unserved” areas, a list of unserved locations in the county was submitted to the state agency that determines whether broadband service is available.
According to a county news release, three existing broadband providers in the county — Shentel, Comcast and Winchester Wireless — have challenged the list of unserved locations by maintaining they offer broadband service in those areas.
Earlier this month, Shentel representatives presented to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors plans to expand the Glo Fiber fiber-optic network into the county for residential and business customers. Shentel said it wanted to partner with the county to apply for VATI grant funding, but the supervisors on Sept 8. chose to partner with All Points instead.
The news release says the county needs residents to complete the survey to ensure their unserved home or business is included in grant’s broadband expansion area.
Residents can verify if their location has broadband access by completing the survey at allpointsbroadband.com/frederick.
Without adequate responses from county residents, the release says some areas may be excluded from the broadband project.
(0) comments
