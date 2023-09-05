Due to the increased risk for wildfires as a result of the extreme atmospheric and drought conditions, all open air burning in Frederick County is prohibited until further notice.
According to a media release issued Tuesday by the county:
• No person shall kindle or maintain or authorize to be kindled or maintained any open burning during this time. This prohibition includes all bonfires, ceremonial fires, camping fires, barrel fires, etc. This regulation does not include barbecue grills, smokers, or any device that emits smoke through a chimney or stack. This action is being instituted in accordance with Chapter 45 Article II section 45-10 E of the county code on the recommendation of fire officials and the county administrator.
County fire officials will continue to monitor the conditions and make recommendations to the county administrator and the county Board of Supervisors on when to lift or amend the ban.
The U.S. Drought Monitor lists northern Frederick County as abnormally dry, central Frederick County as in a moderate drought and southeastern Frederick County in a severe drought.
Violations of the ban may result in being charged with and convicted of a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of a fine up to $2,500 and up to a year in jail. If convicted, the responsible party may be held liable for all damages and the costs of firefighting operations.
Safety tips during this dry period to reduce the chances of fire include:
• Do not discard cigarettes by throwing them down; use ashtrays or water to make sure they are out before disposing. Discarded cigarettes may cause fires and can be disastrous in times of drought and high fire risk.
• When pulling off the side of the road, stay off dry grass areas. Park vehicles so that the exhaust does not contact dry grass, leaves or weeds.
• During this time, do not burn household trash in barrels.
• If you cook outdoors, never leave barbecue grills or smokers unattended. Place your grill or smoker on concrete or your driveway away from combustible materials. If using charcoal or wood, make sure that the fire has been extinguished by soaking it with a garden hose before disposing of the coals.
• Move anything that can burn, such as firewood or brush piles, far away from structures.
Neighboring Warren and Clarke counties also are prohibiting open air burning at this time.
