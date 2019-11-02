Name: Charles S. "Chuck" DeHaven Jr.
Running for: Chairman at Large, Frederick County Board of Supervisors
Age: 67
Political affiliation: Lifelong Republican
Occupation: Retired
Education: Frederick County Public Schools, LFCC, Virginia Tech
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: My entire life.
What makes you the best candidate?: Experience and a love of this community and those we serve. I believe that less government that is conservative, fiscally responsible, and responsive to the needs of our community is the path we should seek. I humbly and respectfully ask for your continued support.
Salary/length of term: $10,800 annually/four years
Note: DeHaven has been a member of the Board of Supervisors since 2006.
