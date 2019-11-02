Name: Heidi David-Young
Running for: Board of Supervisor, Gainesboro District
Age: 47
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) pastor
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, Master’s of Divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University
How long have you lived in the area you’re running to represent? 9 years
What makes you the best candidate? As the mother of three children all in Frederick County Public Schools and as a pastor in this community, I am concerned about the well-being of everyone who lives here. I want to support and invest in our schools, in our fire and rescue and in our sheriff’s department so that as our county continues to grow, everyone has access to quality education, top notch emergency services, and effective, efficient law enforcement. Our investment in our public services has not kept pace with our growth as a county, and it is time to correct this. I plan to do just that so our community is a place where everyone can flourish and grow.
Salary/term: $9,000 annually/four years
