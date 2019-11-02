Name: J. Douglas “Doug” McCarthy
Running for: Frederick County Board of Supervisors, Gainesboro District
Age: 43
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Bachelor of science in political science, Shepherd University; Juris Doctor from the Keller School of Law, University of Dayton
How long have you lived in the area you’re running to represent? Lifelong resident
What makes you the best candidate? I have lived in the district my entire life, I know my constituents personally, I understand the needs and desires of our residents. As an attorney I am uniquely qualified to understand the legislative process which enables me to ask important questions and make observations and recommendations that might not otherwise be asked. I have the experience and background to best serve the citizens of the Gainesboro community.
Salary/length of term: $9,000 annually/four years
Note: McCarthy has been a member of the Board of Supervisors since 2018. He was elected to fill an unexpired term.
