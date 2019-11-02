Name: John Lamanna
Running for: Frederick County Board of Supervisors, at-large seat
Age: 68
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Executive director of Timber Ridge School, a residential treatment center for adolescent boys
Education: Doctorate degree, Virginia Tech
How long have you lived in the area you’re running to represent? Since 1976, 43 years
What makes you the best candidate? I believe that Frederick County thrives by honoring its past, managing its present, and planning for its future. We live in a county with a history to be honored. However, our challenge is planning for our future. I will bring to the board the experience and intent to facilitate that plan through community engagement and collaborative leadership.
Salary/length of term: $10,800 annually/four years
Note: Lamanna served 18 years on the Frederick County School Board. His current term expires at the end of the year. He did not seek another term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.