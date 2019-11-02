Name: Robert W. "Bob" Wells
Running for: Board of Supervisors, Opequon District
Age: 74
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Owner of Elite Insulation & Polypro Foam & Concrete Lifting LLC
Education: Master's in education administration from the University of Virginia
How long have you live in the area you're running to represent? I have lived in Frederick County for 50 years and in the Opequon District (Stephens City) for 44 years
What makes you the best candidate? I feel that I am the best candidate because of my years on the Board of Supervisors [he has serve since 2012], my many years of being deeply involved in Frederick County government, serving on many committees and boards, local civic organizations and my willingness to server my fellow citizens by doing what is best for Frederick County as a whole.
Issues of importance to me (in no particular order): The economic growth of Frederick County; continuing support of Frederick County Schools; continuing support for Public Safety, fire, rescue, & sheriffs department; continuing support of our county departments and their staffs. (Public Works, Social Services, Parks and Recreation, etc.) I have always tried hard and will continue to do the best I can to make sure the residents of Frederick County are getting the services they request in a professional and cost effective manner.
Salary/length of term: $9,000 annually/four years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.