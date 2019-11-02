Name: Alfred S. (Steve) Jennings
Running for: Frederick County Board of Supervisors, Back Creek District
Age: 62
Political affiliation: Democratic
Occupation: Teacher/Musician
Education: Doctor of musical arts in music education from Shenandoah University; master and bachelor of music education from Shenandoah Conservatory of Music; endorsement in special education from George Mason University
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 16 years
What makes you the best candidate?: I think I am the best candidate for this position because I understand the needs of the people of Back Creek. I want to help our workers in fire, safety, and education to the best job they can for our county and not stifle it.
Salary/length of term: $9,000 annually/four years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.