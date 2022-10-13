WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is considering auditing the school division amid renewed requests to increase transparency about the division’s spending.
The development comes after simmering tensions between the two entities over financial matters and what some supervisors perceive as a lack budget transparency on the part of the division.
This resulted in Frederick County Public Schools receiving less county funding than requested in fiscal year 2023.
At Wednesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber called for a forensic audit of Frederick County Public Schools.
“I would like to formally request a forensic audit of the school system to know where our money is going because right now, as a supervisor, I’ve done a lot of digging, and I still don’t know,” Graber said.
A special report was prepared recently by school officials to assuage the supervisors’ concerns about the division’s expenditures after they deemed prior reports inadequate. The report, which reached supervisors two weeks ago, was called a “data dump” and characterized as difficult to interpret by some supervisors.
Graber, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November of 2019, has been an outspoken critic of school finances and maintains the division has not been transparent with budget information. He held the binder containing the special report at Wednesday’s meeting and said it was full of generalities.
“I appreciate the list of repairs in there,” he said. “But my question is, where did they happen? There are pages and pages and pages of repairs. One was for over half a million dollars. I’m glad we spent over half million dollars to fix something. It’s probably a big deal, but I’d like to know where it was fixed, because there’s nothing here that shows that.”
Other supervisors indicated they did not believe the transparency issues had been resolved, yet they questioned the wisdom of a forensic audit at this time and for this purpose. A forensic audit, otherwise known as financial forensics or forensic accountancy, is largely designed to find fraud, embezzlement or other financial crimes.
The supervisors agreed they do not suspect fraud. But they want to find out how much an audit of the school division would cost and what audit option would best match their purpose.
Vice Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro District) amended Graber’s motion, calling not for the execution of the audit but to direct administration to look into the possibility of one. All supervisors present supported the motion. Opequon District Supervisor Robert Wells was absent.
“There’s certainly been five years of my experience asking for a detail we haven’t been able to get, and if the school board can’t provide us with the detail, perhaps another person could review the documents,” McCarthy said.
Frederick County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer will be tasked with finding an audit that’s most commensurate with the board’s goals: a layout of expenditures.
The resurfacing of conversations about budget transparency comes months after tense budget discussions. In a 4-3 vote in April, the Board of Supervisors approved a budget that granted the school division about $2.1 million less than requested by the School Board. The supervisors also stripped about $2.5 million from the division’s $9.44 million capital projects budget.
Chairman Charles DeHaven, along with supervisors Wells and Judith McCann-Slaughter of the Stonewall District, voted to fund the school division in full, while supervisors Josh Ludwig (Shawnee District), Blaine Dunn (Red Bud District), McCarthy and Graber did not.
Prior to that, Dunn, Ludwig, Graber and McCarthy were considering a budget scenario that would have slashed the school division’s budget by $22 million. The controversial proposal drew more than 5,500 signatures on a petition circulated by a Millbrook High student as well as a turnout of around 375 people to a supervisors’ meeting.
Wednesday night, Dunn said he would support other options before reverting to a forensic audit, while other supervisors said they would continue to work with School Board members in seeking their preferred budget breakdown.
Graber held up Rockingham County, North Carolina, as an example of the line-item budget he would prefer.
“It’s even broken down by location in their line-time budget,” Graber said.
“I’ll support the parameters, but I want to see what our other options are,” Dunn said of McCarthy’s amendments to Graber’s motion.
In the past, school officials have said the division’s finances are transparent and laid out with clarity.
Ludwig expressed concerns about the recent report provided to the supervisors.
“With this motion, we’d be advised on if we could get a little help on our journey to understand the budget better. I support a motion to look into any way we can get a hold of this data,” said Ludwig.
“Just to show the public, none of the categories in the booklet are the nine official categories the state specifies. I also asked Mr. Bollhoefer if the departments in the county could match the level of detail we are requesting from schools. He’s assured me that, though our software is different, we can provide the same data and detail we are asking of them ourselves,” Ludwig said.
