WINCHESTER — Frederick County Board of Supervisors meetings will now stream live on the county government website, and meeting videos will be archived on the site as well.
“This portal is something we’ve been talking about for some time and the streaming of the Board of Supervisors meetings is the first step,” county Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio in a media release.
“Next we will be working on having our Planning Commission meetings and our cable channel streaming.”
Currently, the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission meetings are broadcast live on Comcast Channel 16, which is the Frederick County government channel. The meetings also are available for viewing after the meeting on the county’s YouTube channel.
Streaming the meetings on the website will allow a much larger audience to see them, Vacchio said.
The portal serves as the access point for meeting agendas and, starting in January, meeting minutes will be uploaded to the same platform, giving the public access to all meeting information in one spot.
“Streaming of meetings provides a wonderful service to the public,” Scott Varner, the county’s information technology director, said in the release. “Those that cannot attend a meeting will still be able to watch it live. If you miss it live either on cable or on the website, the platform allows you to watch the meeting afterwards and click on any topic of interest and be taken to that point in the meeting video.”
Vacchio encourages county residents to take advantage of this new service by visiting fcva.us/BOSMeetings.
The cost of the project was covered by Public Educational and Governmental [PEG] fees, which come from a fee assessed by Comcast.
