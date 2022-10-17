WINCHESTER — A rezoning application filed by Metromont Corporation to expand its operations in the Stonewall District has been tabled by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors until its next meeting.
The application was tabled Wednesday night on the recommendation of planning staff and at the request of Metromont’s attorney.
Adjacent property owners have expressed concern that the proposed expansion could put them at a greater flooding risk.
The decision follows the county Planning Commission’s unanimous support for the rezoning of two parcels totaling 44.72 acres.
A 20-acre northern parcel, located south of Va. 37 and west of the terminus of Cives Lane, would would be rezoned from Rural District to Industrial General District. A 24.72-acre southern parcel, located to the west of Winchester and north of U.S. 522, would go from a designated Business District to Industrial General District.
Metromont, which purchased Shockey Precast Group in 2018, designs and manufactures custom-made concrete components built in a central manufacturing facility, with the headquarters located nearby at 219 Stine Lane. It intends to use the rezoned land for “storage of finished precast product awaiting delivery, tractor truck trailer parking, and outdoor storage.”
A public hearing on the matter Wednesday night brought several residents of Pennsylvania Avenue to the dais in opposition of more industry near their homes.
Pennsylvania Avenue residents who spoke posited concerns about an issue that was not raised before the Planning Commission last month — that the expansion of such a business could increase flood risks for their neighborhood.
Two sets of flood maps, the City of Winchester’s Floodplain Mapping tool and Frederick County’s Flood Zone Change Viewer, depict areas with high flood potential.
Winchester’s flood map shows a combination of red and blue lines on the 24.72-acre southern parcel proposed for rezoning, indicating a floodway. The two maps differ slightly: Frederick County’s map shows a smaller section of the parcel of the land eyed for rezoning on a flood hazard zone or a floodway.
“My biggest concern is that this expansion will take up more of the volume of this flood plateau. During Hurricane Agnes (in 1972), those 44 acres were filled to the top, water spilling over the railroad track and multiple houses flooded in,” said Thomas Moser, an adjacent property owner. “The more volume that is taken out of this field, with more extreme runoff in Sunnyside now, it’s going to be a tragedy. It’s going to be bad.”
Although the Planning Department initially recommended approval during the Planning Commission meeting, subsequent reviews of the application revealed potential problems with the proposals. Senior Planner Tyler Klein said several uses were included in the application that were not consistent with M1 (Light Industrial District) and M2 (Industrial General District) uses, namely petroleum refinery and septic tank cleaning.
Since then, Metromont has revised its application, adding proffers.
Klein said county staff would not consider potential drainage issues or the flood plain until the site plan review, which is separate from the rezoning application.
Sam Riley, a Pennsylvania Avenue resident, said he could hear the noise from the facility in his home while his windows are shut.
“I’m just wondering, all that land back there is in floodway. The county map shows it to the right side. And the city map shows the whole field there in the floodway. And they’ve actually already built part of this on the floodway,” Riley said.
He continued: “I’m just wondering how that was able to be done. It’s changed the water tables in that field already, and I can tell the difference in my basement. I’m just wondering how this is going to be when you put more infrastructure back there. It just doesn’t make sense.”
The Planning Department received a proffer statement from Metromont shortly before the meeting, but staff did not have the time to review it.
So, the impact statement prepared by staff that Klein read reflected submissions the county received earlier rather than the submission received shortly before the meeting.
“As proposed, the M2 zoning on the southern parcel in particular, without restricting the development of those properties to outdoor storage and tractor trailer truck parking, could have a significant negative impact on adjoining residential land uses,” Klein read.
Additional proffers to address concerns are in the works. The Planning Department is now working with Metromont to ensure the corporation is addressing the concerns the department has in terms of meeting the criteria associated with the proposed rezoning.
The Board of Supervisors will hear the rezoning matter again at its Oct. 26 meeting.
Representing Metromont, Ty Lawson of Thomas Moore Lawson P.C said on Wednesday his clients remain committed to addressing any concerns adjacent property owners have and requested the matter be tabled, pushing the vote back to the Board of Supervisors’ next meeting.
“Mr. Klein said they haven’t been able to review those and so we must ask for a table to the next board’s meeting, I guess to allow for that analysis, and I guess to better explain the concessions. I’m very disappointed to ask for the table, but we must,” Lawson said.
He said his clients, Metromont, are on a contract deadline for the end of this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.