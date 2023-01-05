Frederick County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro District) is resigning from the panel, effective Jan. 20, according to a letter of resignation sent to county officials.
“It is with regret that I inform you of my resignation from the Frederick County Board of Supervisors,” McCarthy wrote in the letter, dated Jan. 3. “My family and I will be moving to Warren County, Virginia later this month to be closer to my children’s school.”
“I have truly enjoyed my time serving on the Board with such dedicated and caring individuals and it is with sadness that I give up my current position,” read another part of his letter of resignation
McCarthy, who was elected as the board’s vice chairman last year, has served as a supervisor since 2018, when he was elected to fill an unexpired term. He was later elected to his current four-year term that expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Supervisors must reside in the magisterial district they represent 180 days out of the year — a general measurement for residency — and, moving forward, “I don’t imagine that being the case for me,” McCarthy told The Star.
He reiterated that the move to neighboring Warren County will position his family closer to the school his children attend. According to a profile on the county’s website, McCarthy is an attorney with the law firm McCarthy & Akers, PLC, based in Winchester.
Per state law, the board has 45 days from the date of a seat’s vacancy to appoint an interim replacement, according to County Attorney Roderick Williams. “The board is going to have to figure out how to fill the vacancy. The board typically will do it by resolution,” said Williams. The appointee will need to be approved by a majority of the supervisors.
If the supervisors cannot come to a majority consensus within 45 days, the Frederick County Circuit Court will appoint someone to the post.
“We’ll have to follow the process that’s laid out for us: We have 45 days to find an interim. If we do not do that in 45 days, the judge decides,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven said.
The only criteria to hold office as a county supervisor is that the person must be eligible to vote in the magisterial district that would be represented, Williams said.
It is unclear if the matter will be discussed at the Jan. 11 board meeting. The agenda for the meeting will be released Friday.
DeHaven said he had a great working relationship with McCarthy.
“He served with great distinction and dedication. He’s done a great job for us and a great job representing his constituency,” DeHaven said.
McCarthy, a Republican, is a lifelong Frederick County resident.
“We’ll be maintaining our home in Frederick County,” McCarthy told The Star. “It’s a bittersweet thing for me to step down, but I’ll find other ways to serve the community. From my perspective, Frederick County is still home.”
McCarthy is one of four supervisors — along with Robert Wells (Opequon District), Shawn Graber (Back Creek District) and Charles DeHaven (chairman) — with terms expiring at the end of the year.
