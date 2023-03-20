The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Wednesday night on the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024.
The proposal was drafted by the county's finance department based on budgets submitted by various county departments, recommendations by county staff and comments by Board of Supervisors members at work sessions, County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer said.
The supervisors are set to vote on the budget April 19.
The proposed budget, which is built on the current real estate tax rate of 61 cents per $100 of assessed value, could change a great deal in the coming weeks, Bollhoefer said. The advertised 61-cent rate is the maximum allowed, but a lower rate could be approved.
"We incorporate supervisors comments from work sessions into various budget scenarios, usually based on different tax rates," Bollhoefer said. "This is proposed, but it is subject to various changes based on different tax rate scenarios."
As proposed, the budget would bring in $19,941,804 more in revenue for the county as compared to the current fiscal year. It also would allocate $9,223,693 more to the school division's operating fund.
But a real estate tax rate of 61 cents would increase tax bills by 20.79%, county staff members have noted. This is due to an increase in real estate property assessments. The revenue neutral rate, which would leave tax bills the same, is 51 cents.
"The public hearing is our opportunity to hear what our citizens think, period," said Chairman Charles DeHaven. "We are still working on a budget, and we will continue to until we set the tax rate."
In January, the supervisors reached a consensus (4-2) during a work session to advertise a 61-cent rate, with certain members highlighting the ability to later come down from the advertised rate.
Supervisors Shawn Graber (Back Creek) and Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) have firmly backed a 51-cent rate. It is unclear where the other four members stand on the tax rate at this time.
The proposed budget can be found at: https://legistarwebproduction.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/1832518/BOS03-22-23ProposedBudget2024.pdf
Wednesday's board meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.