WINCHESTER — The Fire Marshal’s Office unveiled new inspection fees for commercial buildings it hopes to implement to offset the cost of conducting inspections and issuing permits.
The county Fire Marshal’s Office inspects businesses that are required to have an annual fire inspection to maintain compliance with state or federal regulations. State code allows for the creation of an inspection fee schedule.
Currently, the office is only able to inspect high-occupancy establishments, such as hotels and schools, because of a lack of manpower. The county hopes the new fees will allow the office to expand the inspections to all commercial buildings.
Based on operational permits, approximately 1,400 businesses and projected re-inspections, the estimated cost recovery of these fees will be a minimum of $175,000 after the first year.
In February of this year, the Fire Marshal’s office proposed to charge $100 for businesses up to 12,000 square feet and $200 for businesses between 12,001-100,000 square feet. However, the county’s Public Works Committee in March objected, saying that high fees could be harmful to small businesses earning just enough to make ends meet.
On Thursday, Fire Marshal Mark Showers showed the county’s Public Safety Committee new inspection fees that would address those concerns. The proposed fees are: $50 for businesses up to 5,000 square feet, $100 for businesses between 5,001-20,000 square feet, $200 for businesses between 20,001 square feet and 100,000 square feet, $300 for businesses between 100,001-250,000 square feet and $400 for businesses with 250,001 square fee and above.
Originally, re-inspection fees were to have been half of the original assessed cost. But on Thursday, Showers revealed the re-inspection fees are going to be the same because re-inspection costs the same as an initial inspection of a building.
Places of religious worship and nonprofits will have a $50 inspection fee, no matter the square footage. County-owned buildings would be exempt from fees. The committee decided to forward the proposed fees to the Public Works Committee for feedback.
