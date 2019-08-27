WINCHESTER — Frederick County announced Monday that it has purchased the Sunnyside Plaza shopping center for $2.1 million for additional office space.
The county government bought the site, located off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) at Va. 37, from a Miami-based limited liability company in an online auction.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven said in a news release that the property was purchased because space at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester "has become an issue. We knew it was just a matter of time before we would need to do something to alleviate the crowded situation and there is really no option to create more space. It’s exciting that we will have more office space in Frederick County.”
The 70,614-square-foot shopping center is home to five tenants who have been notified of the sale and advised that all leases will be honored, according to the release. Frederick County intends to work with the tenants during the ownership transition to make the process as least disruptive as possible. Virginia Property Group will provide property management services and serve as the point of contact for current tenants.
County officials haven't determined what offices will move to the new site. A space needs assessment will be conducted for county departments, and staff have been asked to consider their current and future space needs, the release states. An architect will be hired to help evaluate how to best utilize the newly acquired square footage. Renovations will need to be done to convert the shopping center from retail to office space. A cost has not been determined.
“There is a real need for additional space for personnel currently in our building at 107 N. Kent Street,” County Administrator Kris Tierney said in the release. “We’ve made every effort to maximize the use of existing space by putting up walls and making storage closets into offices, but we’ve reached capacity.”
County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said there is currently no timeline on when renovations will begin or when offices will move there. She said the new space will be used in conjunction with the county's existing office space at 107 N. Kent St.
The shopping center has an assessed value of $6,215,792 and generates $18,778 in real estate tax revenue for the county. The site has approximately 380 parking spaces.
(8) comments
There is also China Garden restaurant in this building.
Frederick County is getting like Winchester, in the real estate business. I would rather have my over priced tax dollars go to using real estate we already own, like the old FCMS. Why is real estate we own not good enough?? All about lining someones pocket at my expense!!!!!!
Seems like they would had selected Frederick County Middle School for additional space since it has not sold and they already own it. It would require remodeling which they will have to do at Sunnyside Plaza but the school building is more suited for office space than a plaza plus it is a much nicer looking building in a better location. It contains plenty of parking and the baseball fields still could be used by the community.
When is Frederick County going to aggressively start to bring more grocery stores to Winchester. We NEED other grocery stores in this area. This is crazy that we have only Martins, Walmart and Aldi's, What happened to Idli??? What about Weis??? Get something done on this issue.
Who are the 5 tenants that are in there now? Isn't there a Martins?
From the looks of the picture, this is the old Food Lion site.
There is a dry cleaners, a laundromat, a tax prep..... and Spirit Halloween usually rents out space seasonally
martins is across the street
