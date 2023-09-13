With early voting in the Nov. 7 election set to begin Sept. 22, political races are heating up, prompting several candidates running for constitutional offices in Frederick County to go on the offensive during a Tuesday night forum hosted by the Small Business Freedom Alliance.
Each candidate had three minutes to speak.
Kirk Whittle, an independent candidate aiming to be the next clerk of the Frederick County Circuit Court, held up a petition that he said had the signatures of approximately 35 local attorneys who support his candidacy.
Whittle is running against Sarah Kahle, the Republican nominee. They are vying to succeed longtime Circuit Court Clerk Becky Hogan, who is not seeking reelection after 26 years in the post.
Whittle is the court's current deputy clerk and has been employed there since 2006. He has been endorsed by Hogan.
"I assure you I am the best candidate for this job ... An attorney handed me this petition. Unbeknownst to me, he was passing it around just last week," Whittle told those gathered at West Oaks Farm Market. "This is just a copy. I imagine the original probably has about 50 signatures by now."
Kahle said she has plans to bring new ideas to the post.
"Through my years of experience, I have developed the leadership, organizational, administrative, and communications skills it takes to lead the clerk's office" Kahle said. "It is essential that Frederick County elect a clerk that is prepared to adapt and change with the times. I am the candidate who wants to move this office forward."
Kahle, a speech-language pathologist in Frederick County Public Schools, says she hopes to increase efficiency within the office while bringing new energy and ideas. She also highlighted her experience as a lead speech therapist, lead supervisor, mentor and a case manager. One of Kahle's priorities is to bring more technology into the clerk's office to make documents more accessible.
"These skills, along with a deep respect for law enforcement and the court system, make me an ideal candidate for clerk of court," she told the audience.
According to the Virginia Court Clerks’ Association, circuit court clerks in Virginia handle a wide range of tasks, including processing all civil and criminal cases, maintaining court files and records, issuing subpoenas, preparing court orders, overseeing the jury selection process, issuing marriage licenses, accepting applications for concealed handgun permits and serving as custodian of all land and court records.
Whittle described how experience is a crucial part of being the clerk.
"I've worked for Becky Hogan for 17 years and have learned everything she knows, working from the bottom up. Before Becky became clerk, she worked under George Whitacre (a former Clerk of the Circuit Court) for 27 years. That's not by accident. That's what's necessary to prepare for this job," Whittle said.
Whittle, who is affiliated with the Frederick First political movement, touted the efficiencies of the current office.
"A few numbers from January 2022 to July 2023 to give you a glimpse of how efficient we really are: 20,548 land records recorded ... 1,446 civil cases processed ... 2,973 concealed weapons permits issued ... 3,050 criminal cases processed — anything from murder, rape, grand larceny. You name it, we get it," Whittle said.
Current Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher is being challenged by Tonya Cline Sibert, the Republican nominee.
Thatcher was previously elected as a Republican, but this year he is seeking reelection as a member of Frederick First, which is a slate of candidates who have opted to shed party affiliation because they believe it will enable them to better serve county constituents.
Cline Sibert, who is a 29-year employee of Signet Jewelers, took several shots at Thatcher during the forum, saying, "My opponent talks about how experience matters. He's only half right: experience does matter, provided you are not there just to collect a paycheck."
Thatcher, who has 12 years of experience within the commissioner's office as a real estate assessor prior to becoming commissioner, said, "I just wanted to stress the fact that I am the commissioner of revenue. I've been doing a good job ... and I look forward to serving you for another four years in a job that is very difficult."
The commissioner of revenue's main responsibility is to find, assess, value and apply the Frederick County Board of Supervisors' tax rates to all taxable businesses, personal property, real property and business tangible personal property, according to a description on the county's website.
Cline Sibert has insisted that real estate assessments have not been fair and equitable during her opponent's tenure, something she doubled down on at the forum.
Thatcher previously denied that assessments have been inaccurate in a phone interview. According to him, of the roughly 50,000 parcels in Frederick County that were assessed last year, half a percent were appealed through the county's appeal process. "That's an indication that our assessments are quite accurate," he told The Star.
Thatcher has held a Master Commissioner of the Revenue certification from the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center since 2022.
"First and foremost, I will make sure that assessments are correct and that follow up is done in a timely manner. It is time for change," Cline Sibert said.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland
Millholland is seeking a third term as Frederick County sheriff as an independent. He's running unopposed.
"When I first took office, my main objective was the fact that I would do the best I could for the residents of Frederick County and for my people. And I will stand here and tell you that I will do anything to protect my people and the citizens of Frederick County. Thank you," Millholland said.
Tuesday night, he spoke about recruiting challenges the department faces, especially due to Frederick County's proximity to Loudoun and Fairfax counties, which offer higher salaries.
Millholland is a member of Frederick First.
Bill Orndoff
Bill Orndoff was first elected Frederick County treasurer in 1988. The Republican nominee is running unopposed.
"My experience accumulated over the past 36 years as treasurer cannot be replaced with someone who has never worked in a treasurer's office or for that matter any of the constitutional offices," Orndoff said. "There are literally hundreds of code sections that each officer must be familiar with to fulfill his or her duties."
