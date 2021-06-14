BOYCE — Harper Blue Young and Brisket Oliver, two Frederick County dogs who found love during the COVID-19 pandemic, got married Sunday morning in an outdoor ceremony at Blandy Experimental Farm near Boyce.
The bride, a lithe goldendoodle with curly blonde hair and sparkling eyes, was a vision of beauty in a flowing white gown designed by Chewy.com. The groom, a bulky bulldog, grunted and drooled a lot while occasionally tripping over an oversize black T-shirt with an iron-on decal that made it resemble a tuxedo.
More than a dozen humans and nearly as many canines celebrated the couple’s nuptials Sunday during a brief ceremony officiated by Universal Life Church Pastor Rodger Heath.
“You should know there are some who feel these two are rushing into this marriage having not known each other for more than about eight months,” Heath told the congregation. “Those naysayers don’t realize that eight months in dog years is closer to five years.”
The lovelorn pups met last year when Harper moved in next door to Brisket in the Lake Holiday subdivision near Cross Junction. It was love at first sight.
Their mothers, Becki Oliver and Brenda Young, were at first wary of the relationship. Brisket was a gruff, middle-aged loner, while Harper was a young, energetic princess. In the end, though, Becki and Brenda could not deny the powerful puppy love between their pets.
Appropriately, “Puppy Love” by Paul Anka was the song that played Sunday morning as guests arrived at Blandy. When Willow the flower girl — sorry, flower dog — made her way to where Heath was standing, the song switched to “The Wedding March” and everyone took their places.
“Brisket was smitten the first time he saw Harper Blue, and he popped the question on Valentine’s Day on his favorite couch, the ‘love sack,’” Heath told the attendees.
The two dogs even wrote their own vows that were read aloud by Ryan Oliver, one of Brisket’s human sisters.
Brisket wrote: “Even though our courtship was not long, our love for one another will never go wrong. I promise to always sniff your butt first and keep your water bowl full to quench your thirst.”
Harper responded: “I promise to go slow on the hiking trail just so you can get a good luck at my tail. I promise to always chase you like a butterfly. My love for you will never die.”
When it came time to exchange rings, Harper and Brisket needed help because of their lack of opposable thumbs. Their moms stepped in to help slip the cloth bands around their paws.
“By the power vested in me by the Universal Life Church, I now pronounce you married,” Heath said as onlookers cheered.
After the ceremony, Harper and Brisket used their paw prints to sign a marriage certificate, making their nuptials (sort of) official.
Over at the reception area, someone cranked up the song “Who Let the Dogs Out?” as the wedding party let down its hair — or fur — for some dining, dancing and derriere sniffing.
A table was stacked high with delectable pastries but, before any of the humans indulged, a concerned voice exclaimed, “Don’t eat the cupcakes!” That’s because the fancy, handmade ones were specifically for the dogs in attendance. Two-legged attendees had to content themselves with store-bought cupcakes.
Brisket and Harper then headed to the shores of Lake Holiday for a brief honeymoon. The couple plans on splitting their time between their current dog houses rather than sniffing out their own private love nest.
Does the newlyweds have any plans for puppies?
“Probably not,” Becki Oliver said. “Brisket is fixed.”
(1) comment
[lol][beam] Congratulations to the happy couple!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.