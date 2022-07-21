WINCHESTER — An ordinance amendment that would allow backyard chickens in certain zoning districts was unanimously supported by the Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night.
Right now, chickens are only allowed in the county’s Rural Areas (RA) zoning district. The proposed change would expand that to include the Residential Performance, Planned Residential Community and Residential Recreation zoning districts. Single-family detached lots with one or more acres would be allowed up to six chickens by-right.
Roosters, guinea fowl, turkeys and peacocks would be prohibited, as would the sale of meat or eggs for commercial use.
Initially, commissioners reviewed a proposal that would have allowed six chickens by-right on properties 15,000 square feet (0.34 acres) or larger, with chickens and coops not permitted to be visible from any public or private road right-of-way. This would have impacted about 5,600 lots in the county, according to Frederick County Planner Tyler Klein. But it would not have applied to areas where homeowners associations forbid chickens.
Several commissioners — and one county resident who spoke during a public hearing on the matter — said there is value in allowing people to raise chickens to feed their own families with the eggs.
But concerns were expressed that backyard chickens on lots only 15,000 square feet would negatively impact neighborhoods.
“I’ve got a good friend of mine that I help with chickens who has several acres,” said Chairman John Jewell. “And you know, chickens stink. Chickens attract rodents. … I think that for basically 15,000 square feet of property, it’s way too close. Way too close.”.
Commissioner Justin Kerns said he loves agriculture and chickens but considered the initial proposal inappropriate for neighborhoods.
“I would wholeheartedly say I wouldn’t hesitate for a second, if this was one acre, you know, wouldn’t even think about it,” Kerns said. “But a third of an acre is really tight. And this would create a lot of problems. I think in neighborhoods where you have a lot of families living close together that it would be a disturbance to other families. So as it’s written, I can’t side with it. But if we were to increase that up to an acre or close to it, I wouldn’t even hesitate.”
Commissioner William Orndoff said the issue isn’t raising chickens but “the size of the lot.”
The commissioners ultimately decided they couldn’t support allowing backyard chickens on 15,000-square-foot lots, but they unanimously voted to recommend allowing them on lots that are one acre or larger.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors at a future meeting. This won’t be the first time the supervisors have contemplated backyard chickens. In January 2021, the board voted 4-3 against allowing chickens at homes in the Residential Performance zoning district. The supervisors who objected said chickens don’t belong in residential areas.
In other business, the commission unanimously recommended rezoning two parcels of land totaling 10.9 acres from the B3 (Industrial Transition) District to M1 (Light Industrial) District to allow 84 Lumber to expand its business.
The properties are located northwest of the intersection of Martinsburg Pike (Route 11) and Yardmaster Court (private roadway) in Stephenson. They are adjacent to the 84 Lumber Manufacturing Plant at 240 Yardmaster Court.
84 Lumber is a building materials supplier with more than 250 different operations in 30 states. It is based in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, and was named one of Forbes’ Best Midsize Employers in America 2016.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 10.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman John Jewell and Planning Commission members Charles Triplett, Elizabeth Kozel, Paige Manuel, Justin Kerns, William Orndoff, Robert Molden, Kay Dawson, Betsy Brumback and Mollie Brannon.
