The popular West Oaks Farm Market is embroiled in a zoning dispute, with Frederick County officials saying the business violated guidelines associated with its conditional use permit (CUP).
According to a Sept. 8 notice from the county, West Oaks allegedly violated its CUP by building two stages, picnic shelter and expanding its outdoor restaurant seating area. The notice gave West Oaks 30 days to resolve the violations or face criminal charges.
"Staff visited the property on August 26, 2022, noted two stages that were constructed ... and that the picnic shelter was being used for outdoor seating with a bar," according to the notice.
West Oaks received a CUP in May 2018 for a special event facility and restaurant, which does not allow for such structures, according to the county.
West Oaks' appeal of the violation will be the subject of a Board of Zoning Appeals public hearing at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in the board room at the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
Representatives from West Oaks were unable to be reached for comment on Tuesday, but the business's legal counsel, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley, and Walsh P.C., wrote in a letter to county staff that West Oaks maintains the structures "are exempt from Conditional Use Permit requirements based on Virginia’s broad and protective agritourism legislation." The letter adds that the county has "exceeded its authority."
"No Virginia authority may require a special exception, administrative permit not required by state law, or special use permit for any such activity on property that is zoned as an agriculture district unless there is substantial impact on the health, safety, or general welfare of the public," the letter states. "Moreover, agriculture operations expressly include the preparation, processing, or sale of food products, when done in compliance with provisions of state law. We are advised West Oaks is indeed in compliance."
The letter adds that West Oaks is a community "staple" that promotes agriculture in the "county's heart."
The Snapp family, which owns West Oaks, met with county staff on Sept. 21 but were unable to reach a resolution regarding the alleged violations, the letter notes.
West Oaks has taken to social media about the situation, posting on Facebook:
"Friends and Family of West Oaks, we are thankful for the continued support from each of you in the growth of our family’s business over the last few years here at our new location on Middle Road.
Recently, our ability to continue operating in the current manner has been called into question by local zoning laws. If you support local agriculture like we do and enjoy the opportunity to come to our farm for field trips, activities, events, music, pick-your-own opportunities, and so much more, then our business needs your support. West Oaks Farm Market is facing concerns that could potentially hinder our ability to continue holding such activities on the farm."
The post, which has been shared nearly 2,000 times, asks supporters to attend the Dec. 20 public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.