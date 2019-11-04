Name: Melinda Hillyard
Office sought: I am running as a write-in candidate for the Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue.
Age: 48
Political affiliation: Running as an independent, but I’m a registered Republican.
Occupation: Stay at home parent and part-time tax preparer, but I worked for 12 years in the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office.
Education: James Wood High School, Shepherd University
How long have you lived in the area you’re running to represent? Lifelong resident.
What makes you the best candidate? My past work experience and my integrity.
Salary/length of term: Approximately $135,000 annually/four years
