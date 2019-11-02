Name: Seth T. Thatcher
Running for: Commissioner of the Revenue, Frederick County (unopposed)
Age: 47
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Assessor, Master Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue
Education: B.A. in International Studies, Towson State University
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? 20 years
What makes you the best candidate?: First and foremost, I want to serve the residents of Frederick County in a fair and impartial way. For 12 years, I have worked in the commissioner's office as a real estate tax assessor and I am a licensed residential appraiser in Virginia. In 2016, I became a certified Master Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue through the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia. Current Commissioner of the Revenue Ellen E. Murphy has been kind enough to endorse me for the position and her trust in me is very humbling. In 2015, I was elected to the Frederick County School Board representing Opequon District and served two years as Vice Chairman in 2017 and 2018. I enjoy giving back to the community and since 2018 I have been the chairman of the Salvation Army Winchester Advisory Board. This year I will also be the president-elect of the Kiwanis Club of Old Town. My wife Kelly and I respect our local heritage and history and to that end we are restoring an historic home on Main Street in Stephens City that is on the National Historic Register as part of the Newtown-Stephensburg Historic District.
