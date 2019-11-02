Name: Ross P. Spicer
Running for: Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney (unopposed)
Age: 53
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Bachelor of Arts from the College of William & Mary; George Mason University of School of Law, JD with Distinction.
How long have you live in the area: 17 years
What makes me best candidate: I have been a Virginia prosecutor for 20 years. Since becoming Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney [in 2013], I have compiled a staff and group of attorneys who are the best in the state at what they do. The office has a singular mission to ensure that justice is served. I look forward to serving the citizens of Frederick County over the next four years with unparalleled professionalism and dedication.
Salary/length of term: $211,605 annually/four years
