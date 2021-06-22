WINCHESTER — Clarke County’s request for Frederick County to provide Double Tollgate water and sewer service is moving forward.
With little discussion, the Frederick County Planning Commission — which makes recommendations on land-use issues — endorsed the project during its meeting last week.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors, which will have the final say on the matter, is scheduled to consider it on July 14.
Double Tollgate is a commercial district surrounding the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) and Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522 and 340) in Clarke’s southwest portion. The highways connect Winchester, Stephens City and Interstate 81 to Front Royal and Interstate 66. For that reason, Clarke County officials maintain that Double Tollgate is suitable for further development.
Owners of businesses and vacant land near the intersection have asked Clarke to provide them water and sewer, Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies said.
Frederick Water already serves a former state corrections facility nearby. Part of that property is deeded to the Virginia Port Authority, which operates an intermodal container transfer facility a few miles away in Warren County, according to Boies.
So Clarke officials believe having Frederick Water serve Double Tollgate makes sense.
Clarke is seeking a maximum of 150,000 gallons per day of water and sewer capacity from Frederick Water.
“That doesn’t seem like a lot” for an area covering only about 350 acres, said Roger Thomas, the Frederick commission’s vice chairman.
At last week’s meeting, Thomas asked whether “we would have a hard shutoff at 150,000 gallons?”
“Yes,” replied Frederick Assistant Planning Director Candice Perkins, “unless they (Clarke officials) were to come back to the board (Frederick’s supervisors) and ask for more.”
Frederick officials are considering a scenario that, along with fulfilling Clarke’s request, includes a potential for providing up to 1.3 million gallons of water/sewer per day (MGD) to support a roughly 700-acre expansion of Frederick Water’s service area within the “triangle area” of Fairfax Pike in Frederick County. That would result in almost 1.5 million gallons per day of water/sewer demands, a report that Perkins provided to the planning commission shows.
According to a Frederick County report, Frederick Water has a 12-inch-in-diameter water main adjacent to Fairfax Pike. The main ends at Clarke’s boundary line about 550 feet west of Dinosaur Land. An elevated water storage tank, recently built less than 5,000 feet from the boundary, holds 500,000 gallons and supports the main.
Water would be provided by the existing Diehl and Anderson water treatment plants, a future well water treatment plant at Lake Frederick and the Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant under construction, the report mentions.
Frederick Water’s expanded service area, when combined with Clarke County’s flow, would bring additional wastewater treatment demands to 1.5 MGD, the report continues.
Sewage would be sent to the Parkins Mill Wastewater Treatment Plant. Although its short-term treatment capacity is adequate, the plant eventually would need to be expanded. At least two sewer pump stations and force mains, plus a gravity sewer line, would need to be installed to convey the sewage to Parkins Mill, according to the report.
“These significant improvements would be funded by the benefiting developers and property owners,” Perkins wrote in the report. “Like any use plan and SWSA (sewer-water service area) expansion, implementation of the planned development scheme is driven by property owner interest” in developing their sites.
However, federal economic stimulus funds provided to Frederick and Clarke could be considered for use toward the project, she wrote.
Perkins was out of the office on Monday and couldn’t be reached for further comment.
Boies said Clarke officials weren’t involved in developing the scenario that Frederick is considering.
“We just want water/sewer” for Double Tollgate, he said. How Frederick officials want to provide it is up to them, he added.
If the Frederick supervisors approve Clarke’s request, a formal agreement and cost-sharing arrangements will be worked out later, Boies continued.
“They’re just looking at it from a land-planning perspective right now,” he said.
