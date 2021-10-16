WINCHESTER — Frederick County could receive up to $2.6 million in settlement money from a class-action lawsuit filed against America’s opioid manufacturers.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night to adopt a resolution approving the county’s participation in a proposed settlement of opioid-related claims against McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Janssen and their related corporate entities.
Last year, the board — except for Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber — voted in favor of joining thousands of U.S. localities suing national pharmaceutical companies over America’s opioid epidemic to recover damages incurred responding to the opioid crisis, including public safety and social services costs. The opioid manufacturers have negotiated settlement proposals to pay up to $26 billion nationwide to resolve claims against them.
Frederick County passed the resolution to recover its share of the funds.
County Attorney Roderick Williams explained that approximately $203 million will be allocated directly to participating localities in Virginia over the lifespan of the settlement payments. Frederick County’s share is 1.277%, so it would receive as much as $2.6 million under the settlements now pending.
Graber opposed joining the lawsuit in 2020, saying that using drugs was a “personal decision” and that suing the drug companies was not the best way to address the opioid crisis. Despite his initial objections, Graber supported the settlement resolution “simply to close out this chapter that I think is a bad chapter for Frederick County.”
Also at the meeting, the board voted unanimously to allow Frederick Water to provide water and sewer service to approximately 350 acres of commercial property in southwest Clarke County.
Clarke County wants Frederick Water to provide up to 150,000 gallons per day of water/sewer capacity in the Double Tollgate area, which surrounds the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) and Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522 and 340).
The board also voted to expand the county’s Sewer and Water Service Area (SWSA) to accommodate future commercial and industrial land uses. SWSA is a growth boundary designating where public water and sewer can be extended. The expansion includes land in Frederick County located north and south of Tasker Road, east of White Oak Road and west of U.S. 522.
Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy clarified that costs associated with Frederick Water expanding into Clarke County will be paid by Clarke County.
In other business, the board:
- Unanimously adopted an ordinance amendment to remove a requirement that Master Development Plans be presented to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors at a public meeting as an information item prior to administrative approval.
- Unanimously adopted an ordinance amendment changing the requirements of opaque fencing. The amendment allows chain-link fences with slats to be considered an opaque fence if the landowner receives a waiver from the board..
- Unanimously approved allowing the school division to transfer $4.26 million to its school capital projects fund. The money represents a fiscal year 2021 unobligated surplus from the school operating funds. The division plans to use the funds to purchase 19 school buses and pay for other capital projects.
- Scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the County Administration Building on county redistricting, which occurs every 10 years. According to the 2020 Census, the county has a population of 91,417, with an average of 15,236 per district. Stonewall District has a population of 17,198, Shawnee 14,890, Redbud 14,479, Opequon 16,819, Gainesboro 13,970 and Back Creek 14,061. The redistricting will try to reduce the size deviation among the existing districts. The proposal is to adjust the districts so that Stonewall has a population of 15,456, Shawnee 14,878, Redbud 15,057, Opequon 15,161, Gainesboro 15,243 and Back Creek 15,622.
The supervisors must vote on the redistricting by the end of the year.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Bob Wells, Doug McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter, David Stegmaier and Shawn Graber.
