WINCHESTER — Two public Wi-Fi hot spots have been set up by the Frederick County government to help students and workers who need internet service.
The hot spots are at Sunnyside Plaza and North Mountain Fire Station.
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing many people to study or work from home, the need for reliable internet service is important. A county news release issued Tuesday says those who need access can pull into the parking lot of either location and select “Frederick County Public WiFi” from their mobile device or computer.
Sunnyside Plaza is located at 269 Sunnyside Plaza Circle. The fire station is at 186 Rosenberger Lane.
At the fire station, people using the Wi-Fi must not block entrances or vehicle bays, the news release stated.
Also, because the bandwidth is being shared, people are asked to not stream movies or other media unless it is related to schoolwork or work-related.
Frederick County is working to establish three additional public Wi-Fi hot spots at the fire stations in Gore, Reynolds Store and Star Tannery by October. The public will be notified when those hot spots are operational.
The creation of the hot spots is being funded with money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Last month, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted to accept $7.79 million from the CARES Act to help cover expenses incurred during the pandemic.
Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said the hot spot initiative was not due to citizen complaints. She said the government simply identified an opportunity to increase Wi-Fi availability to help those working or attending school remotely.
