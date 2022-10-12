WINCHESTER — Because of staff vacancies, administrators at the Frederick County Department of Social Services are handling calls they might not have in recent years.
Director Tamara Green, for instance, fills in as an active supervisor for the foster care unit as caseloads increase in the county.
In the foster care unit, three out of five positions are filled, although two of those are recent hires with limited experience, so it's "all hands on deck," Green said.
"Our folks are stressed because our caseload is growing and we are not adding people," Assistant Director Linda Gibson said. "If that means we have to work overtime, that's what's happening."
Nationwide, Social Services departments are grappling with a distinctive trend: unseen levels of staff shortages straining agencies vital to the welfare of communities. The COVID-19 pandemic also brought an avalanche of retirements and resignations to the social work and social services profession.
The Frederick County Department of Social Services has faced vacancies in the past. Yet the current staffing issues began to take shape during the pandemic.
At Tuesday's Social Services board meeting, department officials were grappling with eight vacancies, including four supervisor positions in family services, the area most impacted. The department has 85 employees.
"I will not be participating in any external groups at the moment until the agency stabilizes. We have all hands on deck just to keep the caseloads going," Green said.
Social Services departments provide support for vulnerable children and adults. Programs include child protective services, adult protective services, in addition to companion services, foster care, adoption, prevention/family services and more. Caseloads are apportioned to staff and the resignation of an employee means that worker's caseload is dispersed throughout existing staff.
The announcement of two hires and two promotions in early September at the Frederick County Department of Social Services was followed by two resignations Sept. 16 and 22. To give an idea of scale, the county tallied seven children who were brought into their foster care program this month alone.
The department is competitive pay-wise and feels it offers an appealing benefits package. A bright light would be hiring several prospective employees currently undergoing background checks.
The arrival of telework has shifted the landscape of employment. Full-time telework has its advantages, but Gibson said it has disadvantages, too — lower levels of employee loyalty and diminishing community engagement have become evident.
While it's easier to hire an employee in social services via telework and assign them a caseload, the backside of that is employers might not have the loyalty factor or the buy in, said Gibson.
In an example of amending practice in order to retain workers, the two individuals hired by the department this month will be "in office" and the two candidates in the interview process also would be "in office" if hired.
The department's two resignations in September — both employees accepted offers from Prince William County — were full-time teleworkers. They will be paid $20,000 more annually in Prince William County than they were in Frederick County.
"Our crisis is more on the family services' side — child protective services and foster care," Gibson said. "Because it's so specialized, you only have five or six CPS workers and five or six foster care workers. If you are down two or three of these positions, you are in a spot."
The volume of caseload size is evident in the 210 disposition cases and the 178 guardian report cases logged from June to September. The type of substantiated abuse in Frederick County in that time period was self-neglect, followed by financial exploitation.
"The most important thing to the agency is the safety of our children and our adults, our seniors. We can't not see the children or do check ups. We get it done, but it's a strain on the existing staff," Gibson said.
The complications — the enduring staff shortages — are not limited to family services. Adult services is also under strain, said Adult Services Supervisor Susan Hockensmith.
"The biggest issue we're seeing is waiting lists for medical and home care," said Hockensmith, "Pre-pandemic, we never had wait lists for that service, and now it can take several months to get a caregiver into the house, which is unfortunate. It's the lack of staff. Every agency is short-staffed."
