WINCHESTER — An Orchard View Elementary School fifth-grader was devastated last week when she realized she had lost a very special ring. Fortunately for her, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy came to the rescue.
The saga started on Feb. 15 when Mary Brown went into Orchard View's front office and tearfully said she had lost an irreplaceable ring that had been given to her by a former gymnastics teammate who died a few years ago.
Deputy N. Spence, the school resource officer at Orchard View, was in the office at the time and overheard the conversation.
"I approached her and said, 'If you can show me where you were out back in the playground, I'll come back tomorrow with my metal detector and try to find it for you,'" Spence said on Monday. "We took another teacher with us and she showed me where she was when she had it, and then she said, 'I walked around this area and I discovered it missing in this area.'"
The next morning, Spence showed up early with his personal metal detector and started scanning the playground area.
"I spent about 40 minutes before school started and found it for her," he said. "When I took the ring to her class on Wednesday, she just lit up like a torch. It was great."
Mary's father, Greg Brown, said on Monday his daughter was ecstatic to get the ring back.
"She was overjoyed and actually started crying," Brown said. "If COVID wasn't a thing, she would be hugging him."
Over the weekend, Mary and her mom, Johnna Brown, baked an apple pie for Spence that Mary plans on giving to him this morning as a reward for his good deed. It should be pretty tasty because Johnna Brown is a former Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival apple pie-baking champion.
Spence, who has been in law enforcement for more than two decades and the school resource officer at Orchard View for a year, nonchalantly chalked up finding the ring to being part of his job.
"We do things like this in my line of work," he said. "It just comes with what we do."
